We're Confident You'll Love This Update on Demi Lovato's New Music

Watch : Met Gala's Most Outrageous Moments: Katy Perry, Cardi B, Zendaya and More!

Demi Lovato is done giving the Met Gala a break.

The "Heart Attack" singer returned to the fashion fundraiser on May 6 following an eight-year absence, arriving to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City wearing a stunning silver gown with metallic floral details by Prabal Gurung. (Click here to see more stars at the "Garden of Time"-themed party.)

For Demi—who got engaged to musician Jutes in December—it felt "amazing" to return to the illustrious event.

"A little bit nervous, a little anxious, but ultimately excited," she exclusively told Live From E!, sharing how her collaboration with the designer came to be. "We met in New York, and he showed me beautiful designs, and I picked this one. And here we are today. It feels like we're old friends now."

Prabal—who called her elegant look "one of the easiest" creations he's made—explained to E!, "Often times creatives, we all like to have control, but she actually gave full control to me and it was really amazing."