We're Confident You'll Love This Update on Demi Lovato's New Music

Demi Lovato is done giving the Met Gala a break.
The "Heart Attack" singer returned to the fashion fundraiser on May 6 following an eight-year absence, arriving to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City wearing a stunning silver gown with metallic floral details by Prabal Gurung. (Click here to see more stars at the "Garden of Time"-themed party.)
For Demi—who got engaged to musician Jutes in December—it felt "amazing" to return to the illustrious event.
"A little bit nervous, a little anxious, but ultimately excited," she exclusively told Live From E!, sharing how her collaboration with the designer came to be. "We met in New York, and he showed me beautiful designs, and I picked this one. And here we are today. It feels like we're old friends now."
Prabal—who called her elegant look "one of the easiest" creations he's made—explained to E!, "Often times creatives, we all like to have control, but she actually gave full control to me and it was really amazing."
As for Demi, she's been harnessing her creativity into another medium these days: her music.
"I'm in the studio right now, working on new music," she revealed. "And hopefully it'll be out in the near future. Music is on the way."
Demi made her Met Gala debut in 2016, when she wore a metallic sequined gown by Moschino in honor of that year's "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" exhibit and hasn't returned since, making this one special occasion.
During her time away from the gala, Demi has channeled her emotions into her art, including three new albums: Tell Me You Love Me (2017), Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over (2021) and Holy Fvck (2022).
"I've really enjoyed providing [fans] with an outlet, like through my music or my experiences or my interviews, and being that safe space for other people," the 31-year-old told Fashionista in March. "Being vulnerable and sharing the times where I didn't feel great with the world has helped me tremendously and has been very therapeutic for me."
And in addition to continuing to shine through her songs, the "Heart Attack" artist has also increased her confidence over the years.
"As I've gotten older and been in the public eye more, my views of beauty and beauty standards have lowered because I've realized that it's about how you feel within rather than how you look on the outside," she continued. "I realized that those celebrities and socialites are humans and I'm human and I'm not going to look perfect. Nobody is."
