And Just Like That Season 3: Rosie O’Donnell Joining Sex and the City Revival

Sarah Jessica Parker is slipping back into her Manolos.
The Sex and the City alum revealed that season three of the revival And Just Like That has officially started up, sharing a photo of a table read on Instagram May 1.
But Carrie Bradshaw may have a new friend (or frenemy), as Rosie O'Donnell announced that she's joining season three as a new character named Mary. The comedian posted a selfie and a photo of her script for the first episode, titled "Outlook Good," written and directed by creator Michael Patrick King. As O'Donnell put it in the caption, "here comes mary."
Likewise, Parker is more than ready to get back into the world of SATC, writing alongside a photo of the first two scripts, "Here. We. Go."
Producer John Melfi seemingly gave away one more detail of season three: He hinted that at least one scene will take place in New York's Times Square, sharing a photo of the crew at the iconic location on April 30.
"Start spreading the news….. we're back!" he wrote on Instagram. "AJLT Season 3."
They won't be the only ones back when season three debuts in 2025—in addition to costars Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte), Sarita Choudhury will return as Seema and Mario Cantone will come back as Anthony. "And so it begins," he captioned a photo of the table read, while Choudhury added, "Back to school..."
Sadly, Professor Nya Wallace (played by Karen Pittman) will not be reuniting with the pals in the next batch of episodes, as the actress exited And Just Like That over schedule difficulties.
"It has become apparent that filming three shows at once isn't possible," a Max spokesperson told Variety in March. "Due to the production realities, we are disappointed to announce that scheduling conflicts will not allow us to continue with this character as part of Season 3 of And Just Like That."
Season three is expected to pick back up after Carrie said goodbye to her beloved NYC apartment to move into a bigger space with Aidan (John Corbett). However, he abruptly decided that he'd have to stay in Virginia for five years to raise his kids before they could be together, leaving Carrie pondering her next chapter during a beach trip to Greece with pal Seema.
