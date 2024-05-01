And Just Like That Season 3: Rosie O’Donnell Joining Sex and the City Revival

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker Teases ‘And Just Like That’ Season 3

Sarah Jessica Parker is slipping back into her Manolos.

The Sex and the City alum revealed that season three of the revival And Just Like That has officially started up, sharing a photo of a table read on Instagram May 1.

But Carrie Bradshaw may have a new friend (or frenemy), as Rosie O'Donnell announced that she's joining season three as a new character named Mary. The comedian posted a selfie and a photo of her script for the first episode, titled "Outlook Good," written and directed by creator Michael Patrick King. As O'Donnell put it in the caption, "here comes mary."

Likewise, Parker is more than ready to get back into the world of SATC, writing alongside a photo of the first two scripts, "Here. We. Go."

Producer John Melfi seemingly gave away one more detail of season three: He hinted that at least one scene will take place in New York's Times Square, sharing a photo of the crew at the iconic location on April 30.

"Start spreading the news….. we're back!" he wrote on Instagram. "AJLT Season 3."