How Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrated 28th Anniversary After His Kiss Confession

Watch : Mark Consuelos Confesses to Kelly Ripa That He Kissed Another Woman

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are kissing goodbye to another great year together.

The Live With Kelly and Mark cohosts celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary on May 1, which also happened to be Couple's Appreciation Day. Befitting of the occasion, Mark shared on their daytime talk show all the ways he appreciates Kelly, saying that one of their goals as a couple is to "continue what we've got going."

"And by that I mean getting all the kids off the payroll," quipped the Riverdale actor, who shares kids Michael, 26, Lola, 22, and Joaquin, 21, with Kelly. "We can taste it! We can taste the financial freedom. Not that we're not grateful for the three beautiful children that we love and adore."

But jokes aside, Mark also had nothing but sweet words for his longtime love. As he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the pair on a tandem bike, "Forever thankful you decided to go on this crazy, beautiful ride with me."