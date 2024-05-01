How Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrated 28th Anniversary After His Kiss Confession

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are kissing goodbye to another great year together.
The Live With Kelly and Mark cohosts celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary on May 1, which also happened to be Couple's Appreciation Day. Befitting of the occasion, Mark shared on their daytime talk show all the ways he appreciates Kelly, saying that one of their goals as a couple is to "continue what we've got going."
"And by that I mean getting all the kids off the payroll," quipped the Riverdale actor, who shares kids Michael, 26, Lola, 22, and Joaquin, 21, with Kelly. "We can taste it! We can taste the financial freedom. Not that we're not grateful for the three beautiful children that we love and adore."
But jokes aside, Mark also had nothing but sweet words for his longtime love. As he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the pair on a tandem bike, "Forever thankful you decided to go on this crazy, beautiful ride with me."
On her own page, Kelly shared photos of herself and Mark throughout the years. "Squeezing 28 years into 10 pics is not possible, but you get the idea," she joked in the caption. "Happy anniversary to the love of my life @instasuelos. So grateful to you for all the dreams come true."
Her posted include a pic of the couple, both 53, standing at the altar during their 1996 Las Vegas wedding, as well as one of Mark planting a steamy smooch on Kelly's shoulder during a beach vacation.
In the sunny snap, the Hope & Faith actress was pictured closing her eyes while Mark kept his open, a habit Kelly pointed out when Mark recently confessed to kissing another woman.
Explaining how their Campobasso 1919 soccer team had just won the championship, Mark shared on the April 30 episode of Live With Kelly and Mark that he and another spectator at the game shared a "passionate" kiss through a plexiglass during the "adulation" of the victory celebration.
"I actually closed my eyes during the kiss," he joked. "I closed my eyes, and my back foot went up."
To which Kelly quipped, "You never close your eyes! That is incredible!"
For more eyebrow-raising confessions from the couple, keep reading.