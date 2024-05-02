Seriously, You Need to See Aerie's Summer Sales (Yes, Plural): Save Up to 60% Off on Apparel, Swim & More

Can you believe it's already May?! We say this every year, but this year, it really does feel as if time has flown away from us. Mother's Day is in less than two weeks, not to mention graduation season, the continuation of festival season, and summer vacay.

Now, we're mot saying this packed-to-the-brim itinerary is a bad thing; we're actually quite excited for all that's to come in the next few months. In fact, we say, "What better way to celebrate all this seasonal fun than by giving our closet a mid-spring refresh?" It's the perfect time to start preparing our wardrobes for summer, and it just so happens that Aerie is having some major sales right now — simultaneously. We're talking 60% off clearance styles, 50% off swimwear, 10 undies for $38, and more. A lot more.

We've rounded up some of our favorite picks and deals that you absolutely won't want to miss out on.