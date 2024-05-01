Get Chic Kate Spade Crossbodies for 60% off (Plus an Extra 20%) & They’ll Arrive Before Mother’s Day

Score a $299 pebbled leather crossbody for $76, a classic $259 crossbody for $79, and more deals in so many colors and styles. All mom-approved.

By Megan Gray May 01, 2024 10:08 PMTags
DealsShoppingMother's DayE! Insider ShopShop SalesShop FashionShop Mother's DayE! InsiderLikes
shop_kate spade 5.1_heroE! News Illustration / Photo Courtesy of Kate Spade Outlet

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The Best Finds from Kate Spade Outlet's Deals

Got a mom that's hard to shop for? Or a mother-in-law? Or maybe you're just all out of Mother's Day ideas? Well, you're in luck, because everything over at Kate Spade Outlet is chic, stylish, and mom-approved. And what makes them so appealing for moms? I'll tell you. Kate Spade Outlet is like a mother-whisperer – everything is classic, elegant, and goes with so many outfits (which is so mom). To help you pick out the cream of the crop, I've put together a list of the best Kate Spade Outlet deals for the mother figure in your life (or for yourself, I won't judge you).

And even if you're on a budget, these finds are perfect because they're all up to 60% off and include an extra 20% off with code SAVE20 (which is automatically applied in cart). These crossbodies can go from day to night, work to happy hour, brunch to lunch, and more, without skipping a beat. Best of all, they come in so many bright, neutral, and spring-ready colors that are ideal for every kind of mom.

So, what are you waiting for? Mother's Day will soon be here, and if you order from Kate Spade Outlet by May 5, you'll have your present just in time. Phew.

Shop Kate Spade Outlet's Best Deals

Carey Zip Top Crossbody

This trendy quilted leather crossbody can be yours for just $119 (down from $379). It features a chic gold chain, comes in 4 colors, and according to one reviewer, it "can fit a phone, a matching kate spade wallet, a pack of gum, possibly a lipstick, and items that us girls need."

$379
$119.20
Kate Spade Outlet

Rosie Small Crossbody

Pebbled leather and thick, striped strap of this crossbody sets it apart from the rest. It can dress up or down and reviewers report it's perfect for traveling. Snag it in 4 different colors.

$349
$108
Kate Spade Outlet

Perry Leather Dome Crossbody

Made of soft, saffiano leather, this petite crossbody has just enough room for your essentials. It's a perfect staple for any wardrobe and one reviewer reported, "You can wear it with whatever outfit and occasion. Love it!"

$279
$87.20
Kate Spade Outlet

Sadie Envelope Crossbody

My favorite part of this saffiano leather crossbody is definitely the bright turmeric root color. It's the perfect pop for any outfit and has just enough space for all your necessities -- wallet, phone, keys, chapstick. Best of all, it's just $87 and comes in 9 colorways.

$279
$87.20
Kate Spade Outlet

Elsie Pebbled Leather Crossbody

Looking for a cute crossbody to wear out on the town? Then your search is over. This adorable pebbled leather crossbody comes in 3 colors and one shopper raved, "I got this bag as a gift for my mother in law and she loved the bag. She said it was her favorite color and showed me 2 outfits she plans to wear the bag with."

$299
$76.80
Kate Spade Outlet
read
Ace the Tenniscore Trend With These Winning Styles from SKIMS, lululemon, Alo Yoga, Kate Spade & More

Monica Flap Crossbody

Ready for a set of compliments? Then you should buy this $103 crossbody (down from $329). It's casual, yet dressy, modern, yet classic, ie. the perfect mom bag. This reviewer added, "I'm pleasantly surprised by they amount of "stuff" I can put in it."

$329
$103.20
Kate Spade Outlet

Rosie North South Swingpack Crossbody

This crossbody doesn't come alone. That's right, it includes a cute little change purse for all your coins. Both come in a warm gingerbread color, but black and crisp sky are also available. Reviewers rave that the bag is the perfect size and goes with everything. You'll rave about the price tag, TBH.

$329
$103.20
Kate Spade Outlet

Chelsea Racquet And Ball Printed Mini Backpack

Every bag on this list is a crossbody, except for this mini backpack (which was too cute not to include). Plus, it's ideal if you want to get into the latest tenniscore trend

$259
$79.20
Kate Spade Outlet

Sadie North South Crossbody

Available in 7 colors, this soft leather crossbody is perfect for spring, summer, or any season really. So many reviewers rave that it's "perfect" and you might just rave that it's down from $299 to $92.

$299
$92
Kate Spade Outlet

Sadie Crossbody

Get pretty in pink with this vibrant leather crossbody. It features a tasseled zipper, comes in 6 colors, and can pair with any outfit for any event. And, best of all, it's under $80.

$259
$79.20
Kate Spade Outlet

Pair your new Kate Spade bag with one of these spring jackets that are cute, comfy, and go with literally everything.