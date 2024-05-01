Get Chic Kate Spade Crossbodies for 60% off (Plus an Extra 20%) & They’ll Arrive Before Mother’s Day

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The Best Finds from Kate Spade Outlet's Deals
- Editor's Pick: Sadie Envelope Crossbody,
$279$87.20
- Most Popular: Rosie Small Crossbody,
$349$108
- Best Deal: Elsie Pebbled Leather Crossbody,
$299$76.80
Got a mom that's hard to shop for? Or a mother-in-law? Or maybe you're just all out of Mother's Day ideas? Well, you're in luck, because everything over at Kate Spade Outlet is chic, stylish, and mom-approved. And what makes them so appealing for moms? I'll tell you. Kate Spade Outlet is like a mother-whisperer – everything is classic, elegant, and goes with so many outfits (which is so mom). To help you pick out the cream of the crop, I've put together a list of the best Kate Spade Outlet deals for the mother figure in your life (or for yourself, I won't judge you).
And even if you're on a budget, these finds are perfect because they're all up to 60% off and include an extra 20% off with code SAVE20 (which is automatically applied in cart). These crossbodies can go from day to night, work to happy hour, brunch to lunch, and more, without skipping a beat. Best of all, they come in so many bright, neutral, and spring-ready colors that are ideal for every kind of mom.
So, what are you waiting for? Mother's Day will soon be here, and if you order from Kate Spade Outlet by May 5, you'll have your present just in time. Phew.
Shop Kate Spade Outlet's Best Deals
Carey Zip Top Crossbody
This trendy quilted leather crossbody can be yours for just $119 (down from $379). It features a chic gold chain, comes in 4 colors, and according to one reviewer, it "can fit a phone, a matching kate spade wallet, a pack of gum, possibly a lipstick, and items that us girls need."
Rosie Small Crossbody
Pebbled leather and thick, striped strap of this crossbody sets it apart from the rest. It can dress up or down and reviewers report it's perfect for traveling. Snag it in 4 different colors.
Perry Leather Dome Crossbody
Made of soft, saffiano leather, this petite crossbody has just enough room for your essentials. It's a perfect staple for any wardrobe and one reviewer reported, "You can wear it with whatever outfit and occasion. Love it!"
Sadie Envelope Crossbody
My favorite part of this saffiano leather crossbody is definitely the bright turmeric root color. It's the perfect pop for any outfit and has just enough space for all your necessities -- wallet, phone, keys, chapstick. Best of all, it's just $87 and comes in 9 colorways.
Elsie Pebbled Leather Crossbody
Looking for a cute crossbody to wear out on the town? Then your search is over. This adorable pebbled leather crossbody comes in 3 colors and one shopper raved, "I got this bag as a gift for my mother in law and she loved the bag. She said it was her favorite color and showed me 2 outfits she plans to wear the bag with."
Monica Flap Crossbody
Ready for a set of compliments? Then you should buy this $103 crossbody (down from $329). It's casual, yet dressy, modern, yet classic, ie. the perfect mom bag. This reviewer added, "I'm pleasantly surprised by they amount of "stuff" I can put in it."
Rosie North South Swingpack Crossbody
This crossbody doesn't come alone. That's right, it includes a cute little change purse for all your coins. Both come in a warm gingerbread color, but black and crisp sky are also available. Reviewers rave that the bag is the perfect size and goes with everything. You'll rave about the price tag, TBH.
Chelsea Racquet And Ball Printed Mini Backpack
Every bag on this list is a crossbody, except for this mini backpack (which was too cute not to include). Plus, it's ideal if you want to get into the latest tenniscore trend.
Sadie North South Crossbody
Available in 7 colors, this soft leather crossbody is perfect for spring, summer, or any season really. So many reviewers rave that it's "perfect" and you might just rave that it's down from $299 to $92.
Sadie Crossbody
Get pretty in pink with this vibrant leather crossbody. It features a tasseled zipper, comes in 6 colors, and can pair with any outfit for any event. And, best of all, it's under $80.
