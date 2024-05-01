Jersey Shore's Pauly D Shares Rare Update on Life With 10-Year-Old Daughter Amabella

Watch : Tyler Henry Reads Jersey Shore's Pauly D, Ronnie and "The Situation"

Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio is fist-bumping to fatherhood.

After all, the Jersey Shore star gave rare insight into life with his 10-year-old daughter Amabella.

"She does have a cell phone now," Pauly told People in an interview published May 1. "She got the iPhone 15 for Christmas, so that was a big deal. And it's good for me because I can talk to her all the time, especially when I'm traveling."

The 43-year-old, who co-parents Amabella with Amanda Markert, noted there are rules regarding using her new phone, like "if her grades aren't good, and stuff like that."

But the duo agreed it's off-limits when it comes to a specific social media app. "She's not allowed to have TikTok," he explained. "She's too young."

But that doesn't mean Amabella can't indulge in any social media apps. Pauly added, "She does do the kids YouTube though, and I don't know, I feel like that's basically TikTok anyway. They do all the dances."