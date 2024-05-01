Why Melanie Lynskey Didn't Know She Was Engaged to Jason Ritter for 3 Days

Watch : Jason Ritter Didn't Think He "Deserved" Melanie Lynskey

Melanie Lynskey may have heard the wilderness, but she didn't quite hear Jason Ritter's marriage proposal.

In fact, the Yellowjackets star had no idea she was engaged to the Parenthood alum until he announced it to their families three days later. Describing Jason's 2016 proposal as "so confusing," Melanie admittedly "didn't know what was happening" when he popped the question.

"The day before, I had been looking at rings and I tried one on and I was like 'Oh, kind of looks like an engagement ring almost. I don't think I'm going to get it,'" she explained during her April 29 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "So then, he got me this ring, so I was like, 'Oh, thanks!'"

The 46-year-old said "it didn't cross my mind" that Jason, 44, was actually proposing, so she unknowingly glossed over what the actor said to her when he presented the ring as some sort of "strange speech."

"We were just sort of sitting there," Melanie recalled to host Jimmy Fallon. "And I was like, 'We're not breaking up?'"