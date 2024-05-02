Enjoy Savings on Savings at Old Navy Where You'll Get An Extra 30% off Already Discounted Sale Styles

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Let's get one thing straight — you don't have to spend a lot of money in order to have a closet full of chic clothes. On the contrary, you can actually find plenty of timeless and trendy pieces that people will never guess cost you less than $20. If you're reading this wondering, "That all sounds great but where can I find actually find affordable clothes that are good quality and look great on?" Lucky for you, we have an answer. Ready? Come a little closer. The answer is Old Navy. Yup, the OG brand has always succeeded at making cute styles that price points that won't break the bank. What's even better is that they regularly have sales, which means that you can save even more.
Right now, for example Old Navy is offering an extra 30% off already discounted styles, including everything from swimsuits to activewear. The deals are just as good as their pieces, too. Like this stunning sundress, which was $39.99 but is now just $14.47, or this exercise dress you can wear on or off the tennis court, which was $54.99 but is now on sale for $19.97. So next time you're looking for a place to buy cute and cheap clothes, don't forget about Old Navy, where you can currently get an extra 30% off already discounted styles.
Oversized Button-Down Boyfriend Shirt
Everyone needs a classic button down shirt, and this oversized one is totally on trend. You can wear it on its own with some denim or layer it over a simple tank. It's available in 17 colors and patterns.
Waist-Defined Cami Midi Dress
Where can't you wear this midi dress? It has a smocked waist with shirred details that hugs your curves and adjustable straps for the perfect fit. Choose from four colors and patterns and regular, tall, and petite sizes.
PowerSoft Sleeveless 7/8 Bodysuit
Whether you're hitting a Pilates class or running errands, you'll look so stylish in this sleeveless catsuit. The best part is that it has a built-in bra and adjustable straps. Choose from four hues and three inseam lengths.
Extra High-Waisted Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Taylor Pants
Suitable for work or play, these wide leg pants are made from a breezy linen blend that's perfect for warm weather. The waistband is smocked in the back for some stretch. It comes in five colors and patterns as well as three inseam lengths.
Waist-Defined V-Neck Top
Featuring puff sleeves, a stretchy smocked back, and an empire waistline, this flowy top pairs effortlessly with any pair of jeans. Choose from six colors and patterns as well as regular, tall, and petite sizes.
PowerSoft Square-Neck Athletic Dress
This exercise dress is so cute, you could probably wear it out to brunch with the right accessories. The built-in shorts have pockets and it also has a built-in shelf bra with removable cups. It comes in nine colors and three inseam lengths.
Sleeveless Square-Neck Bodysuit
You can never go wrong with a simple bodysuit because you can wear them with jeans, shorts, or skirts. The square neckline and wide straps are also super flattering. It comes in seven colors and regular, tall, and petite sizes.
Waist-Defined Flutter-Sleeve Mini Dress
Ideal for brunch dates with the girls, this mini dress is as cute as it is comfy. The smocked waist flatters your curves while the fluttery sleeves offer a flirty feel. Choose from three colors and regular, tall, and petite sizes.
High-Waisted PowerSoft 7/8 Leggings
Made from a stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric, these high-waisted leggings are so comfortable you'll never want to take them off. They even have light compression for added support. Choose from 10 colors and three inseam lengths.
Extra High-Waisted Taylor Trouser Straight Pants
In need of some chic pants to wear to work? Look no further than this high-waisted pair, which have a straight leg silhouette and tailored pleating. Plus, they come in six colors and three inseam lengths.