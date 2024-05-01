How Isabella Strahan Is Embracing Hair Loss Amid Cancer Journey

Watch : Isabella Strahan Shares Empowering Message Amid Brain Cancer Battle

Isabella Strahan's is maintaining a positive attitude during a tough chapter.

As Michael Strahan's 19-year-old daughter makes her way through chemotherapy, she's kept her followers updated on her cancer treatment. And in her latest video, she's making it clear her sense of humor has remained intact amid her health battle.

In an April 27 TikTok, Isabella sports a green floral dress and blonde wig before her twin sister, Sophia Strahan, snatches it off her head. The video is dubbed by a Monster High clip popularized on the app saying, "Oh my gosh, she's bald. She's bald and she's torturing people who have hair."

And Isabella added in the video's caption, "If I was a sound."

After being diagnosed with medulloblastoma in October, the USC student has used her social media to document her chemotherapy journey, detailing the more serious parts of her treatment, including multiple craniotomies.

In a recent YouTube video, Isabella—who is also daughter to Jean Muggli—detailed a day in her life, and several trips to the hospital.