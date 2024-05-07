Kendall Jenner, Cardi B and More 2024 Met Gala After-Party Fashion Moments You Need to See

Though celebs like Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and Janelle Monáe wore stunning ensembles for the 2024 Met Gala, they really stole the show with their after-parties fashion.

Yes, they may have gotten glances on those 2024 Met Gala steps, but these stars really stole the show with completely different looks.

Shortly after slaying the red carpet on May 6, Kendall Jenner, Janelle Monáe and more decided that the soiree at the Metropolitan Museum of Art wasn't the end of the evening, after all. (In case you missed it, see every star from the gala here).

In fact, not only were they in full bloom for the first Monday in May, but they did an entire wardrobe change for the after parties. 

Take for instance, Cardi B, who stepped out wearing a red form-fitting full-length gown after swapping out of her jaw-dropping, black feather trimmed dress.

But the "WAP" rapper wasn't the only one who decided one fashionable moment simply wasn't enough, as Jodie-Turner Smith—who made heads turn on the red carpet with her white sleeveless dress and plunging neckline—decided to switch it up into a sultry, sleeveless two-piece set while heading to an after-party.

Just in case you missed the main event, this year's theme, centered around "The Garden of Time" inspired by J.G. Ballard's titular short story, was taken to heart, as seen by celebs such as Zendaya, Gigi Hadid and Colman Domingo, whose looks will keep us talking until the end of, well, time.

Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

As who else shined long after stepping off the Met Gala red carpet? Keep reading to find out.

