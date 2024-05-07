Kendall Jenner, Cardi B and More 2024 Met Gala After-Party Fashion Moments You Need to See

Watch : Rihanna Talks Being a Boy Mom and Teases 2024 Met Gala Look

Yes, they may have gotten glances on those 2024 Met Gala steps, but these stars really stole the show with completely different looks.

Shortly after slaying the red carpet on May 6, Kendall Jenner, Janelle Monáe and more decided that the soiree at the Metropolitan Museum of Art wasn't the end of the evening, after all. (In case you missed it, see every star from the gala here).

In fact, not only were they in full bloom for the first Monday in May, but they did an entire wardrobe change for the after parties.

Take for instance, Cardi B, who stepped out wearing a red form-fitting full-length gown after swapping out of her jaw-dropping, black feather trimmed dress.

But the "WAP" rapper wasn't the only one who decided one fashionable moment simply wasn't enough, as Jodie-Turner Smith—who made heads turn on the red carpet with her white sleeveless dress and plunging neckline—decided to switch it up into a sultry, sleeveless two-piece set while heading to an after-party.