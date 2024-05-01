Claudia Oshry Reveals How Ozempic Caused Hair Loss Issues

Watch : Melissa McCarthy Reacts to Barbra Streisand’s Ozempic Question

Claudia Oshry is sharing one of the mane struggles she faced while on Ozempic.

It's no secret the Girl With No Job content creator has been open about using the Type 2 diabetes medication for weight loss. And although she stopped taking the drug in November, she recently revealed the unexpected side effect she experienced: Hair loss.

"It didn't thin but it started SHEDDING, which is literally worse," Claudia wrote in a May 1 Instagram Story during a Q&A session with her followers. "Overall, I'd say it took 6-9 months to get back to normal."

She then detailed the products she used to regrow her tresses.

"Here's what I did," the 29-year-old continued her post, "Vegamour hair serum daily, prescription for minoxidil (a medication that treats hair loss-related problems), nutrafol (hair growth supplements), prenatal vitamins (vitamins typically taken before and during pregnancy), still got my quarterly haircuts!"