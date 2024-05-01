Claudia Oshry Reveals How Ozempic Caused Hair Loss Issues

Claudia Oshry is sharing one of the mane struggles she faced while on Ozempic.
It's no secret the Girl With No Job content creator has been open about using the Type 2 diabetes medication for weight loss. And although she stopped taking the drug in November, she recently revealed the unexpected side effect she experienced: Hair loss.
"It didn't thin but it started SHEDDING, which is literally worse," Claudia wrote in a May 1 Instagram Story during a Q&A session with her followers. "Overall, I'd say it took 6-9 months to get back to normal."
She then detailed the products she used to regrow her tresses.
"Here's what I did," the 29-year-old continued her post, "Vegamour hair serum daily, prescription for minoxidil (a medication that treats hair loss-related problems), nutrafol (hair growth supplements), prenatal vitamins (vitamins typically taken before and during pregnancy), still got my quarterly haircuts!"
This isn't the first time Claudia has offered insight into her weight loss journey.
"I'm so hungry all the motherf--king time," she admitted in a March 5 TikTok. "I'm always looking for good treats, 'cause I'm still trying to lose weight, but on my own. And I'm always looking for snacks and things to fill me up."
Less than a year ago, Claudia revealed she had joined the wave of celebrities using Ozempic to lose weight.
"The thing that's been harrowing—like, following me around—everybody wants to know if I'm taking Ozempic, Mounjaro, semaglutide," she said in the August 16 episode of her The Toast podcast, "and the answer is obviously. Yes, of course."
And while Claudia has been candid about her experience, she was initially afraid to speak about it.
"When I started, I was a little embarrassed," she added. "Like, 'Oh my God I have to inject myself with something just to get my fat ass to stop eating. Other people can do it without, why can't I?' In the beginning, my decision to not share was rooted in shame."
However, she's not alone. Celebrities like Tracy Morgan, Amy Schumer, Sharon Osbourne and many others have weighed in on the diabetes medication.
