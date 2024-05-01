Ryan Gosling Is Unrecognizable in Latest Red Carpet Look at The Fall Guy Premiere

Watch : Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt Confess Their Dream Project Together Is... Golden Girls?!

Live from Los Angeles, it's Ryan Gosling! No really, it is.

The 43-year-old and comedian Mikey Day brought back their Saturday Night Live portrayal as Beavis from Beavis and Butt-Head for The Fall Guy premiere on April 30.

After first posing for photos in a mint-green suit, Ryan stepped away from the carpet to put on something more interesting. The Barbie star, who returned as Beavis, donned a prosthetic nose and a blonde wig, shorts and the character's "Death Rocks" T-shirt.

Meanwhile, Mikey dressed like Butt-Head by wearing a brunette wig, braces with exposed gums, shorts and a "Skull" T-shirt.

In true Beavis and Butt-Head fashion, the duo—who first dressed as the characters for Ryan's appearance on SNL in April—awkwardly stood side-by-side as cameras flashed pics.

But that wasn't the last of the two on the red carpet. In fact, they crashed Emily Blunt's interview, where the Devil Wears Prada actress asked, "Did you get the memo about the dress code?"

Ryan replied, "No, we just got invited," while Mikey interjected, "We just kind of left the house."