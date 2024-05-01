Ryan Gosling Is Unrecognizable in Latest Red Carpet Look at The Fall Guy Premiere

Live from Los Angeles, it's Ryan Gosling! No really, it is.
The 43-year-old and comedian Mikey Day brought back their Saturday Night Live portrayal as Beavis from Beavis and Butt-Head for The Fall Guy premiere on April 30.
After first posing for photos in a mint-green suit, Ryan stepped away from the carpet to put on something more interesting. The Barbie star, who returned as Beavis, donned a prosthetic nose and a blonde wig, shorts and the character's "Death Rocks" T-shirt.
Meanwhile, Mikey dressed like Butt-Head by wearing a brunette wig, braces with exposed gums, shorts and a "Skull" T-shirt.
In true Beavis and Butt-Head fashion, the duo—who first dressed as the characters for Ryan's appearance on SNL in April—awkwardly stood side-by-side as cameras flashed pics.
But that wasn't the last of the two on the red carpet. In fact, they crashed Emily Blunt's interview, where the Devil Wears Prada actress asked, "Did you get the memo about the dress code?"
Ryan replied, "No, we just got invited," while Mikey interjected, "We just kind of left the house."
During the April 13 SNL sketch, Ryan and Mikey were transformed into the cartoon characters for a panel on Artificial Intelligence, which went awry when the professor (Kenan Thompson) was too distracted by the duo.
Heidi Gardner, who played the anchor in the segment, couldn't contain her laughter and broke character for nearly a minute.
"When I looked and saw Mikey in the dress rehearsal, I lost it," she told Vulture in April. "I'm thinking about it right now and laughing. I recovered and tried to tell myself in between dress and the live show, ‘You can't laugh like that again.'"
"I was trying to imagine seeing him in my head so I was prepared for it, but I just couldn't prepare for what I saw," the comedian continued. "I really tried. I even saw Mikey out of the corner of my eye seconds before I went live. I saw the red shorts. I knew I couldn't look over there again."
Ryan has quickly become one of SNL's most memorable hosts but not the only one. Keep reading to see who else made their mark on the show.
