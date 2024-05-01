Ryan Gosling Is Unrecognizable in Latest Red Carpet Look at The Fall Guy Premiere

Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day surprised everyone at the TheFall Guy premiere April 30 when they reprised their roles as Beavis and Butt-Head from their iconic SNL sketch.

Live from Los Angeles, it's Ryan Gosling! No really, it is.

The 43-year-old and comedian Mikey Day brought back their Saturday Night Live portrayal as Beavis from Beavis and Butt-Head for The Fall Guy premiere on April 30.

After first posing for photos in a mint-green suit, Ryan stepped away from the carpet to put on something more interesting. The Barbie star, who returned as Beavis, donned a prosthetic nose and a blonde wig, shorts and the character's "Death Rocks" T-shirt.

Meanwhile, Mikey dressed like Butt-Head by wearing a brunette wig, braces with exposed gums, shorts and a "Skull" T-shirt. 

In true Beavis and Butt-Head fashion, the duo—who first dressed as the characters for Ryan's appearance on SNL in April—awkwardly stood side-by-side as cameras flashed pics. 

But that wasn't the last of the two on the red carpet. In fact, they crashed Emily Blunt's interview, where the Devil Wears Prada actress asked, "Did you get the memo about the dress code?"

Ryan replied, "No, we just got invited," while Mikey interjected, "We just kind of left the house."

During the April 13 SNL sketch, Ryan and Mikey were transformed into the cartoon characters for a panel on Artificial Intelligence, which went awry when the professor (Kenan Thompson) was too distracted by the duo. 

Heidi Gardner, who played the anchor in the segment, couldn't contain her laughter and broke character for nearly a minute.

Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic

"When I looked and saw Mikey in the dress rehearsal, I lost it," she told Vulture in April. "I'm thinking about it right now and laughing. I recovered and tried to tell myself in between dress and the live show, ‘You can't laugh like that again.'"

"I was trying to imagine seeing him in my head so I was prepared for it, but I just couldn't prepare for what I saw," the comedian continued. "I really tried. I even saw Mikey out of the corner of my eye seconds before I went live. I saw the red shorts. I knew I couldn't look over there again."

Ryan has quickly become one of SNL's most memorable hosts but not the only one. Keep reading to see who else made their mark on the show.

Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Tom Hanks

With 10 hosting gigs under his belt—including the show's first remotely-filmed episode back in April 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic—you know that when America's Dad is in Studio 8H, you're in for a wonderful time. Don't believe us? We have just three words for you: David. S. Pumpkins.

Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Jon Hamm

Hamm left audiences stunned with his considerable comedic chops when he hosted for the first time in 2008. He's has sinced follow up two more times and has had a handful of surprise cameos.

From his unforgettable "Jon Hamm's John Ham" sketch—you know, lunch meat you eat on the toilet—to his live-action Ace in an adaptation of the iconic Ambiguously Gay Duo animated sketch, he's ingratiated himself with cast in a way few other hosts ever have.

Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Melissa McCarthy

There is arguably no one on this planet more committed to their craft than the Bridesmaids legend. Case in point? The "Taste Test" sketch in her first at bat as host, back in 2011, when she covered herself in Hidden Valley ranch dressing for a gag.

In less than a decade, she's already joined the infamous Five-Timers Club, and even began making semi-regular appearances a particularly enraged Sean Spicer during his brief tenure in the Trump administration.

Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Justin Timberlake

Nearly every celeb on this list could've become a full-time cast member on SNL, easily. And for a time there, it seemed like JT actually might. From "Omletteville," "D--k in a Box," and "Barry Gibb Talk Show" to "Mother Lover," each of Timberlake's five appearances as host have made moments that permeated pop culture. And his appearance as one of Beyonce's "Single Ladies" back-up dancers alongside Bobby Moynihan and Andy Samberg? Amazing.

Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Steve Martin

There are few people who have hosted SNL more than the legendary comedian—in fact, there's only one—and in his 16 stints in Studio 8H between 1976 and 2009, he's created memorable characters (the "wild and crazy" Festrunk Brothers, King Tut) and delivered what would become one of the show's most heartfelt moments, honoring Gilda Radner's passing from cancer with a look back at a blissful dance the two shared through the studio.

Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson

Not only is ScarJo part of the SNL family thanks to her romance with Colin Jost, but the six-time host has created some indelible moments over the years since her debut in 2006.

She's been on hand for whenever the show needed someone to step into Ivanka Trump's shoes, appeared in the grotesque Shud the Mermaid sketch opposite Kate McKinnon and played Lexi (daughter to Fred Armisen's Mark) as the duo hawk chandeliers, ceramic busts, marble columns and porcelain fountains in the fan-favorite sketch.

Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Betty White

Unlike everyone else on this list, the late TV icon has only hosted SNL once. And, at 88 years old, she became the show's oldest host in its history. The appearance was made even more special because it was literally fan-demanded through a successful Facebook campaign after White's role  in The Proposal

She's also on this list because, well, she was also freaking hilarious. Our favorite sketch from the episode is this absurd one where Tina Fey's census taker tries, in vain, to get a straight answer out of White.

Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Dwayne Johnson

A member of the Five Timer's Club, Johnson earned his spot on this list the minute he agreed to do The Rock Obama. Enough said.

Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Alec Baldwin

With 17 official hosting gigs on his resume and countless appearances as former President Donald Trump, Baldwin may be the only star not officially on the payroll who is more closely associated with SNL.

From classics like Canteen Boy and Schweddy Balls to impressions of Tony Bennett and, yes, Trump, Baldwin has given fans so much during his many, many visits to Studio 8H.

