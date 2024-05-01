Why YouTuber Aspyn Ovard and Husband Parker Ferris Are Pausing Divorce Proceedings

Watch : YouTuber Aspyn Ovard Files for Divorce the Same Day She Announces Birth of Baby No. 3

Aspyn Ovard and Parker Ferris are pressing stop on their divorce.

More than two weeks after Aspyn filed for divorce April 1—the same day she announced the birth of their third daughter—the estranged couple were granted a motion to halt their court proceedings.

According to the filing obtained by E! News, the motion for stay was granted on April 17 by a Salt Lake Count district court judge "pending the outcome of settlement negotiations."

E! News has reached out to attorneys for Aspyn and Parker and has not yet heard back.

Aspyn filed for divorce from Parker, with whom she tied the knot in 2015, on April 1, the same day she announced she and Parker had welcomed their third child. In addition to their newborn daughter, whose name hasn't been shared, the duo are also parents to daughters Cove, 4, and Lola, 2.

Though neither Parker nor Aspyn, have commented on their split publicly, Aspyn recently share a couple videos with Parker to social media. In an April 22 TikTok, the 28-year-old details what she described as a "family date" to a nearby Swig.