Why YouTuber Aspyn Ovard and Husband Parker Ferris Are Pausing Divorce Proceedings

Aspyn Ovard and Parker Ferris are pressing stop on their divorce.
More than two weeks after Aspyn filed for divorce April 1—the same day she announced the birth of their third daughter—the estranged couple were granted a motion to halt their court proceedings.
According to the filing obtained by E! News, the motion for stay was granted on April 17 by a Salt Lake Count district court judge "pending the outcome of settlement negotiations."
E! News has reached out to attorneys for Aspyn and Parker and has not yet heard back.
Aspyn filed for divorce from Parker, with whom she tied the knot in 2015, on April 1, the same day she announced she and Parker had welcomed their third child. In addition to their newborn daughter, whose name hasn't been shared, the duo are also parents to daughters Cove, 4, and Lola, 2.
Though neither Parker nor Aspyn, have commented on their split publicly, Aspyn recently share a couple videos with Parker to social media. In an April 22 TikTok, the 28-year-old details what she described as a "family date" to a nearby Swig.
And when describing how she and Parker used to go there in high school, he chimed in from the back seat with, "It was like, if you didn't have plans on a Friday or Saturday night, you'd go to Swig and you'd run into other friends."
Then just a couple days later, Aspyn shared an April 24 video that showed Parker recording in their house. She wrote over the footage, "Coming out of retirement to film his morning routine today," and captioned the video, "New content coming soon from @ parkerferris."
The YouTuber has, however, been speaking to her postpartum recovery process.
"I'm feeling good," she said in a 6-week update shared to TikTok. "I never feel like I have crazy postpartum hormone changes, I know so many people say that. I definitely have a little but of postpartum rage, not now, just in that first little bit after birth."
The Utah native continued, "This has probably been my easiest postpartum, even just in terms of bleeding and postpartum care. So feeling good."
And she also made sure to give an update on her family's newest addition.
"Baby's also doing well," Aspyn shared in an April 30 video. "She was sleeping so good, and then the last two nights she's been waking up more. She is a little different than my other two babies have been, so she is humbling me a little bit. But she is a sweet little baby."
