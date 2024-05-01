The Best Mother's Day Gifts for the Most Paw-some Dog Mom in Your Life

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Every pet parent can probably attest to the fact that raising a pup is, in many ways, kind of like caring for a perpetual toddler. That is, a toddler who loves exploring, playing, eating, and cuddling. In this way, the term "dog mom" is quite a fitting title, and for all the love they show their fur baby all year long, they deserve to be pampered this Mother's Day, too.
If you're shopping for meaningful that will show your favorite dog mom just how much you woof & appreciate them, we've got you covered. We've got everything from practical problem-solvers like harnesses, ID tags & stairs that will make their life easier (without sacrificing style, of course) to unique picks like DNA test kits, treat makers & matching robes.
Long story short, these gifts are sure to make the dog mom in your life go, "Oh my pug-ness!"
Pearhead Pet Pawprints Wall Frame Kit
This wall frame kit is a meaningful gift that your favorite dog mom will indefinitely cherish. It comes with everything you need to put together a priceless keepsake (minus the adorable picture of your doggo).
MintedGiftShop Custom Dog's Tour Shirt
If you're shopping for a dog mom who also happens to be a Swiftie, they'll love this tour-inspired shirt. You can choose from a wide variety of shirt/sweater styles, sizes & colors, and you can fully customize the photos that are included in the collage.
BarkBox Mother's Day Bundle
Spa days are about to get a whole lot cuter with BarkBox's Mother's Day bundle. The subscription service that delivers dog goodies straight to your door is currently having a limited-time offer where you'll get a free matching robe set to go with the standard two treats & two toys.
Wild One Walk Kit
If you're shopping for a dog mom who loves style as much as she loves function, this limited-edition seafoam Walk Kit from cult-fave brand Wild One ought to do the trick. The bundle includes a harness, leash, and poop bag carrier; you can choose from 12 color schemes, or mix & match your kit colors.
TeepotDesign Custom Dog Mama Sweatshirt
Home is where the heart is — actually, home is where the dogs are. Wear your heart on your sleeve with this custom "Dog Mama" sweatshirt. You can choose from a wide selection of dog ear designs, sweater colors, and sizes (S-5XL).
Velvet Caviar Puppies & Kittens iPhone Case
This might just be the most paw-dorable phone case we've ever seen, and it's totally on-trend with the bows & coquettecore aesthetic. It's scratch-resistant, anti-microbial, and drop-tested with 360° protection. Not only can you choose from a wide breadth of phone models, you can also score 20% off with promo code MOM20.
Up 15th Anniversary Dug Cosplay Mini Backpack Dog Harness
We have just met this dog harness, and we love everything about it. Featuring a mini backpack in the shape of the oh-so-lovable Doug from Up, the harness is equipped with a sturdy ring that attaches to a leash and enough space in the front for a collar.
GlowTopGifts Light When Dog Farts Candle
We love our dogs no matter how stinky they may get, but that doesn't mean our whole house has to smell like that. Light up this candle, which comes in eight scents and two different sizes, whenever you need.
Embark Dog DNA Test Kit
If the dog mom in your life has a mixed breed pup, this dog DNA test kit is a fun gift that will help her become more familiar with her fur baby. It tests for 350+ breeds and delivers comprehensive info about the breed breakdown, ancestry, geographic origin, and any relatives that are also in the database. Make sure to use promo code BESTDOG for extra savings!
DASH Dog Treat Maker
Bake tasty dog treats at home with the Dash dog treat maker. It can make up to six bone-shaped treats at a time, and it also comes a recipe guide containing easy-to-make treats using natural ingredients that are probably already in your kitchen.
Arcadia Trail Outdoor Ultimate Dog Shade Tent
For the adventurous dog moms & pups, this packable shade tent is a practical pick they're sure to love & use. It creates soothing shade on demand thanks to the ergonomic design featuring a front awning and UV protection. Did we mention that it's also waterproof, flame-retardent, and less than $20?
Yescool Wearable Blanket Hoodie
If the dog mom in your life loves nothing more than cuddle time with her fur baby, this oversized blanket hoodie is sure to please. Available in 11 colors and two sizes, the hoodie features a giant zip-up pocket (for your pup), a smaller pocket for your phone, and soft sherpa construction. Plus, you can fold it down into a hand-warming pillow when not in use.
Big Jerk Custom Products Pet ID Tag
This custom ID tag honestly says it all. Give the dog mom in your life peace of mind and a laugh with this practical gift that gets the message across should they ever get a little too adventurous on their own.
Muddy Mat Highly Absorbent Microfiber Dog Door Mat & Pet Rug
Speaking of adventurous fur babies, this ingenious door mat will help prevent your pup from tracking mud and dirt into the home. It's designed with a thick layer of plush chenille that powerfully traps & soaks up liquid, and it's available in eight colors & five sizes.
Avera Products Wipe Your Paws Coir Doormat
Or, if it's the humans entering the home who need a lil' reminder, this helpful doormat is a delightful gift that your favorite dog mom will paws-itively adore. It's crafted from natural & sustainable coir (coconut fibers) and includes a rubber backing for anti-slip functionality.
Tucker Murphy Pet Folding Storage Stepper
For the practical dog mom, gift them these innovative pet stairs that double as sleek storage solutions (perfect for storing all those chew toys and pet supplies). Compared to traditional pet stairs, another benefit of this clever design is the wider surface area of each step, which provides more stability for your pup as they ascend or descend.
If you're looking for more ideas, check out the best Mother's Day gifts for moms who swear they don't want anything!