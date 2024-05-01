Why Olivia Culpo Dissolved Her Lip Fillers Ahead of Her Wedding to Christian McCaffrey

Watch : Olivia Culpo Teases Wedding To Christian McCaffrey Is Kicking Off Soon

These days, Olivia Culpo is taking a less is more approach to beauty.

The Culpo Sisters star shared insight into her wedding preparations ahead of marrying NFL player Christian McCaffrey this summer. And instead of getting multiple beauty procedures done before her big day, she's scaling back.

"I had my lips dissolved last week," Olivia revealed in an April 30 Instagram Story, alongside a photo of herself before and after removing the cosmetic injectable. "Look at my before! I'm really happy the way they look now."

And although the 31-year-old loved the results, she confessed to possibly getting her lips done again. As she noted, "Debating filling again but might just keep like this for the wedding."

This isn't the first time the former Miss Universe winner has been candid about her cosmetic treatments. In fact, last month she denied undergoing plastic surgery and revealed she's mostly dabbled with Botox and filler.

"When I do filler, I fill my lips," she said in an April 13 TikTok. "I do not fill my jaw. I do not have cheek filler."