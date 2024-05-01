The Best Spring Jackets That Are Comfy, Cute, and Literally Go With Everything

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Nothing feels more exciting than the moment when we can finally pack away our puffer jackets and other heavy-duty coats, and start thinking about wearing cute fashion moments that don't have to be based entirely around functionality (AKA not freezing to death). But with spring comes showers, and windy evenings, mixed in with bursts of sunshine too. Making it hard to know how to dress when leaving the house. Well thanks to our spring capsule wardrobe, you probably already own a few lightweight layers that are considered spring classics. Like the trench coat, which is known for its layering capacities and styling potential, as well as the denim jacket which is an all-season pick.

However, if you're looking to subtly tweak your springtime fits with style shifts that have happened in 2024, you've come to the right place. Other jackets, like the bomber, have made a triumphant return to the trend cycle. Or basically any layer that features oversized and boxy fits, like chore jackets, has also made a comeback. So, if you're ready to start shopping for cute spring jackets that you'll still be in love with even five years down the line, keep scrolling to see our top picks.