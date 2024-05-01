The Best Spring Jackets That Are Comfy, Cute, and Literally Go With Everything

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Nothing feels more exciting than the moment when we can finally pack away our puffer jackets and other heavy-duty coats, and start thinking about wearing cute fashion moments that don't have to be based entirely around functionality (AKA not freezing to death). But with spring comes showers, and windy evenings, mixed in with bursts of sunshine too. Making it hard to know how to dress when leaving the house. Well thanks to our spring capsule wardrobe, you probably already own a few lightweight layers that are considered spring classics. Like the trench coat, which is known for its layering capacities and styling potential, as well as the denim jacket which is an all-season pick.
However, if you're looking to subtly tweak your springtime fits with style shifts that have happened in 2024, you've come to the right place. Other jackets, like the bomber, have made a triumphant return to the trend cycle. Or basically any layer that features oversized and boxy fits, like chore jackets, has also made a comeback. So, if you're ready to start shopping for cute spring jackets that you'll still be in love with even five years down the line, keep scrolling to see our top picks.
Bomber Jackets for Spring
Kinsley Denim Cropped Bomber Jacket
Made from a non-stretch twill denim fabric, this bomber features a cropped fit cutting right about your hips and comes in two colorways. Pair it with its matching skirt for a denim-on-denim chic vibe.
H&M Short Jacket with Shoulder Pads
The short jacket of choice this spring season is undoubtedly the bomber. Perfect for layering, this dark khaki green jacket features a low collar, snap fasteners at the front, and a welt chest pocket. It also has shoulder pads, adding a more sophisticated and tailored look to the bomber.
Trench Coats for Spring
Banana Republic Cotton Trench Coat
Banana Republic, famous for its trench coats, still nails the classic silhouette with a modern twist. This version skips the formalities like epaulets and storm flaps but keeps the essentials like a back vent and tie-waist, making it perfect for spring layering or any type of weather.
Nordstrom Crop Stretch Cotton Trench Coat
This editor-approved cropped trench coat is made from stretch-kissed cotton and features a double-breasted button closure, notched lapels, and belted cuffs. We especially love this light green fondant colorway for a pop of color to our springtime fits.
Jean Jackets for Spring
Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket
If there's any jacket that's non-negotiable, it's the denim jacket. This all-season pick from Levi's features a relaxed fit and comes in seven other denim washes to choose from.
J.Crew Factory Classic Jean Jacket
Step into spring with this perfect jean jacket. Designed for comfort and style, it features a feminine fit with a hint of stretch. Available in white denim or classic blue wash, it's a versatile essential that flatters every figure.
Rain Jackets for Spring
Rains Curve Waterproof Belted Jacket
We've all heard about the April showers, so be prepared this spring with a handy waterproof belted jacket from Rains. It's lightweight, elegant, and even has a trench coat-style inspired look that makes this pick stand out from the rest.
Kate Spade New York Water Resistant Hooded Raincoat
Featuring a pop of color in the lining, this water-resistant hood raincoat from Kate Spade adds extra personality to an otherwise classic coat. It comes in three colorways and has cute quilted details on the back.
Chore Jackets for Spring
Madewell Cropped Cargo Jacket
This workwear classic is a forever staple that'll stick around no matter where the trend cycle goes. Featuring oversized cargo pockets and a clean, concealed snap and zip-front closure, you'll look put together (without trying too hard) whenever you throw this bad boy on.
Boden Casual Crop Jacket
With its front patch pockets, boxy fit, and cropped length, there's plenty to love about this Boden casual jacket. We can't stop eyeing this gorgeous pink colorway that's perfect for adding a pop of color to your spring fits.
Looking for the best places to buy cute and affordable clothes? Check out our picks, from Amazon to Target.