Why Sofía Vergara Felt Empowered Sharing Truth Behind Joe Manganiello Split

Sofía Vergara is an open book.

And as she enters a new chapter following her divorce from Joe Manganiello, the Modern Family alum is reflecting on whether she felt empowered when she shared their marriage ended because he wanted to have a child together and she did not.

"Yes," Sofía told People for its Beautiful Issue released May 1. "There's things in life that might sound like good ideas, but they're not. I was a mother already. I know what it means to be a good mother or to try to be the best mother that you can, and that takes a lot of sacrifices, takes a lot of energy."

The actress, who is mom to 32-year-old son Manolo from a previous relationship, welcomed him when she was 19. And Sofía, now 51, knew she didn't want to start her motherhood journey all over again.

"Nowadays, thanks to science, women can actually have babies older," she continued. "Before, nature for some reason tells your body at 50 you are in menopause, it's time for you to be done with that. There is a reason why nature is doing that."