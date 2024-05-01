Soccer Star Carli Lloyd is Pregnant, Expecting “Miracle” Baby with Husband Brian Hollins

Watch : Why Carli Lloyd Thinks People Get the Wrong Impression of Her

Carli Lloyd is celebrating a personal win.

The U.S. Women's National Team alum is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Brian Hollins after a long process of undergoing IVF (in vitro fertilization).

"Baby Hollins coming in October 2024," Carli began a May 1 Instagram post sharing her happy news. "It has been a rollercoaster of a journey to get to this point. We are beyond excited to be parents! I couldn't have gotten through this without my amazing husband, Brian. He truly kept me going."

The 41-year-old continued, "We are so grateful for al the love and support we had from our family and friends."

In addition to her social media post, Carli also penned an essay for Women's Health in which she chronicled her fertility journey—including the difficulty she had trying to get pregnant following her retirement from soccer at the age of 39 and her subsequent three rounds of IVF treatment.

"As a woman, I wanted to get pregnant naturally because that's what our bodies are supposed to be capable of. I felt like my body let me down," she wrote of trying to conceive, noting it wasn't until meeting with specialist Dr. Louis Manara that she felt ready to try IVF. "I was ready to take the next steps."