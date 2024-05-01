Richard Simmons Defends Melissa McCarthy After Barbra Streisand's Ozempic Comments

Richard Simmons would like everyone to know how he feels about Melissa McCarthy.
After Barbra Streisand made headlines with her Instagram question about the Bridesmaids star using Ozempic, the ‘80s workout personality gave his two cents on the matter.
"I love Melissa McCarthy," Richard begins in an April 30 Facebook post. "I have seen every one of her movies. A famous legendary singer, B.S., made a remark about her weight loss—and was asking if she had used a popular weight loss shot. What a question. I apologize to Melissa for these remarks. And by the way, Melissa, you look fabulous!"
The 75-year-old's comments come amid the unfolding saga that began April 29 when the Funny Girl star chimed in with a comment on a photo of Melissa and director Adam Shankman. Under the picture that was later deleted, Barbra simply wrote, "Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?"
Shortly thereafter, Melissa addressed the controversy telling paparazzi while out in Los Angeles, "I think Barbra is a treasure and I love her."
For her part, Barbra assured she only meant kindness with her comment.
"I went on Instagram to see the photos we'd posted of the beautiful flowers I'd received for my birthday!" the 82-year-old explained in a statement posted to social media April 30. "Below them was a photo of my friend Melissa McCarthy who I sang with on my Encore album. She looked fantastic! I just wanted to pay her a compliment. I forgot the world is reading!"
And later, the Heat actress doubled down on her Barbra fandom in a new Instagram post.
"The takeaway is Barbra Streisand knows I exist," Melissa said in a video of her holding up a special edition Barbra magazine. "She reached out to me and she thought I looked good. I win the day."
The Gilmore Girls alum added in her video's caption, "@barbrastraisand fan club members only!!!"
