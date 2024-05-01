Sofía Vergara Candidly Shares How She Feels About Aging

Sofía Vergara is in hot pursuit of remaining youthful.
The Modern Family alum recently opened up about why she's trying to defy aging, especially as her 52nd birthday in July inches closer.
"I'm going to fight it every step of the way!" she cheekily told People for its Beautiful Issue in an interview published May 1. "I know I don't look the same. But I don't think I am going to ever be the woman that has the courage to be, like, all-white hair."
As for where this mindset stems from? The Griselda star explained it's how she was raised.
"I think because I'm Latin, we always grow up thinking about looking good, doing your hair, your makeup," she noted. "It's something that makes you feel good. I love beauty products. I love makeup, I love clothes. And I think now that I'm older, it's great because you know exactly what you like, what looks good on you [and] what doesn't look good on you."
That's why Sofía has never followed beauty or fashion trends. As she put it, "I just do what feels good, makes me feel confident and beautiful."
So, how does the makeup mogul—who launched a suncare-focused cosmetics line Toty last year—remain ageless? Well, she's not afraid to go the extra mile.
"I've done it all," she confessed. "I mean, you tell me to put cement under your eye, you're going to look younger, I'll do it immediately. I do it all. I put coconut oil on my head. I put it on my feet. I've wrapped myself in plastic with Aquaphor up to the neck. I'll do it. I don't care. It's not stupid."
In addition to slathering her skin, Sofía also takes care of her chest-length tresses.
"I wash my hair every single day of my life," she said. "I mean, unless I'm sick or I have to catch a plane at 3 in the morning, then I don't have time. But I wash my hair every day. Everybody always told me it's going to ruin your hair, and it never has."
And while the Hot Pursuit actress takes pride in her appearance, she's also grateful for the things you can't see.
"Life has not always been easy," she shared, "but I've never felt stronger."
