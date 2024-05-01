Sofía Vergara Candidly Shares How She Feels About Aging

Watch : First Look at Sofía Vergara's Transformation Into 'Griselda'

Sofía Vergara is in hot pursuit of remaining youthful.

The Modern Family alum recently opened up about why she's trying to defy aging, especially as her 52nd birthday in July inches closer.

"I'm going to fight it every step of the way!" she cheekily told People for its Beautiful Issue in an interview published May 1. "I know I don't look the same. But I don't think I am going to ever be the woman that has the courage to be, like, all-white hair."

As for where this mindset stems from? The Griselda star explained it's how she was raised.

"I think because I'm Latin, we always grow up thinking about looking good, doing your hair, your makeup," she noted. "It's something that makes you feel good. I love beauty products. I love makeup, I love clothes. And I think now that I'm older, it's great because you know exactly what you like, what looks good on you [and] what doesn't look good on you."