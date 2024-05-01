Sofía Vergara Candidly Shares How She Feels About Aging

Sofía Vergara revealed she's trying to hold onto her youth as much as possible and prolong getting older. As she put it, "I'm going to fight it every step of the way!"

Sofía Vergara is in hot pursuit of remaining youthful.

The Modern Family alum recently opened up about why she's trying to defy aging, especially as her 52nd birthday in July inches closer. 

"I'm going to fight it every step of the way!" she cheekily told People for its Beautiful Issue in an interview published May 1. "I know I don't look the same. But I don't think I am going to ever be the woman that has the courage to be, like, all-white hair."

As for where this mindset stems from? The Griselda star explained it's how she was raised.

"I think because I'm Latin, we always grow up thinking about looking good, doing your hair, your makeup," she noted. "It's something that makes you feel good. I love beauty products. I love makeup, I love clothes. And I think now that I'm older, it's great because you know exactly what you like, what looks good on you [and] what doesn't look good on you."

That's why Sofía has never followed beauty or fashion trends. As she put it, "I just do what feels good, makes me feel confident and beautiful."

So, how does the makeup mogul—who launched a suncare-focused cosmetics line Toty last year—remain ageless? Well, she's not afraid to go the extra mile.

"I've done it all," she confessed. "I mean, you tell me to put cement under your eye, you're going to look younger, I'll do it immediately. I do it all. I put coconut oil on my head. I put it on my feet. I've wrapped myself in plastic with Aquaphor up to the neck. I'll do it. I don't care. It's not stupid."

In addition to slathering her skin, Sofía also takes care of her chest-length tresses.

"I wash my hair every single day of my life," she said. "I mean, unless I'm sick or I have to catch a plane at 3 in the morning, then I don't have time. But I wash my hair every day. Everybody always told me it's going to ruin your hair, and it never has."

And while the Hot Pursuit actress takes pride in her appearance, she's also grateful for the things you can't see.

"Life has not always been easy," she shared, "but I've never felt stronger."

Alicia Keys

The OG celebrity to go makeup free, Alicia shows off her radiant skin.

Anne Hathaway

"I don't think about age," Anne told Today's Sheinelle Jones in an interview published Sept. 18. "To me, aging is another word for living. So, if people want to pay a compliment, it's nice. But whatever the hype is, I'm interested in what's beyond the concept of hype."

Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things star recently shared a makeup-free selfie, embracing the skin she's in on Instagram.

Megan Thee Stallion

The rapper proved that hot girls don't need makeup to look beautiful.

Pamela Anderson

The Baywatch alum is kickstarting a new beauty trend after going makeup-free during Paris Fashion Week

"It's all about self-acceptance," she told i-D magazine on Sept. 29. "This is the chapter of my life I'm trying to embrace now. Since I really walk out the door as me, I feel relief—a weight off my shoulders."As she put it, "I'm dressing for me now, not for everybody else."

Drew Barrymore

"This is 47!" Drew celebrated in February 2022.

Sofía Vergara

The Modern Family alum shared a rare makeup-free selfie during Paris Fashion Week.

Tracee Ellis Ross

The Grown-ish actress is known for celebrating her natural beauty and this thirst trap is no different.

Selena Gomez

The Rare Beauty founder not only snapped a selfie of her fresh-faced look, but showed off her natural curls.

Lady Gaga

Even makeup rebels have to let their skin breathe.

Leni Klum

The model shared a close-up of her acne breakouts in this makeup-free selfie.

Priyanka Chopra

The Quantico alum soaked up the sun in this gorgeous makeup-free selfie Feb. 25.

Tyra Banks

The supermodel struck a pose to show off her fresh-faced beauty. "Some take a chill pill," she wrote. "I take a wig break."

Hailey Bieber

The model bared it all on TikTok to share her skin condition. 

"Perioral dermatitis is a skin disorder resembling acne or rosacea," she explained in the text of her March 27 video. "In most cases, it involves tiny red bumps that form on the lower half of the face, in the folds of the nose and around the mouth."

Salma Hayek

"Thank you for sharing your love, making me feel supported and many times making me laugh," the actress told her followers. "I always learn from all of you and I hope many blessings come your way in this new adventure

Jessica Biel

The actress skipped the makeup for a good cause, writing on Instagram, "Spreading some self love today with zero filter and zero makeup for my girl @KateUpton."

"She's on a mission to encourage everyone to feel strong and love themselves *as they are*... and I'm so honored to help spread that message," Jessica continued. "Take a second to show the real you."

Gabrielle Union

The actress is often told she doesn't look a day over 21 and this selfie proves it.

Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop founder is known for rocking a makeup-free look.

Halle Berry

The Oscar winner bared more than just her face in this sexy snapshot.

To celebrate a social media milestone, the actress showed off her natural beauty.