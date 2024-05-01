Jerry Seinfeld Shares His Kids' Honest Thoughts About His Career in Rare Family Update

Watch : Does Jerry Seinfeld's 15-Year-Old Daughter Watch "Seinfeld"?

These dad jokes aren't landing in the Seinfeld house.

As Jerry Seinfeld, who shares kids Sascha, 23, Julian, 21, and Shepherd, 18, with wife Jessica Seinfeld, recently revealed, his family isn't fazed by his career—and he's totally fine with that.

"You don't want your kids to think you're that great," the comedian told E! News' Will Marfuggi at the April 30 premiere of his new film, Unfrosted. "A lot of times if I try to be funny around them, they'll go, 'Is that one of your bits dad? Is that some new bit for you?' They're pretty used to it."

In fact, he's not sure if all of his kids have even seen his beloved sitcom Seinfeld.

"I actually have never asked them if they've seen the show," he explained, though he did note they could "very well" be watching it without telling him. (For more from Jerry's interview, watch E! News May 1.)

The 70-year-old's hilariously honest comments echo his previous insight into his "tough audience" at home.