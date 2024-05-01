Jerry Seinfeld Shares His Kids' Honest Thoughts About His Career in Rare Family Update

These dad jokes aren't landing in the Seinfeld house.
As Jerry Seinfeld, who shares kids Sascha, 23, Julian, 21, and Shepherd, 18, with wife Jessica Seinfeld, recently revealed, his family isn't fazed by his career—and he's totally fine with that.
"You don't want your kids to think you're that great," the comedian told E! News' Will Marfuggi at the April 30 premiere of his new film, Unfrosted. "A lot of times if I try to be funny around them, they'll go, 'Is that one of your bits dad? Is that some new bit for you?' They're pretty used to it."
In fact, he's not sure if all of his kids have even seen his beloved sitcom Seinfeld.
"I actually have never asked them if they've seen the show," he explained, though he did note they could "very well" be watching it without telling him. (For more from Jerry's interview, watch E! News May 1.)
The 70-year-old's hilariously honest comments echo his previous insight into his "tough audience" at home.
"I had this joke the other day that I tried on them," he recalled to Mr. Porter in 2017, "that I thought was really funny which was: 'Here's a statement never heard in the history of New York City: Hey why don't we get a new awning?'"
How did his kids react? "They just looked at me and they went, 'Dad, that's not funny at all,'" Jerry said, before noting, "They were wrong. I tried it at a nightclub and it got a huge laugh."
Jokes aside, his family was by his side at the Los Angeles screening of Unfrosted—a film loosely based on the rise of Pop-Tarts—which serves as his feature directorial debut.
For more insight on celeb families, keep reading...
Unfrosted, which also stars Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer and Hugh Grant, arrives on Netflix May 3.