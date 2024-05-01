Celebrate May the 4th with These Star Wars Items That Will Ship in Time for the Big Day, They Will

Whether you're celebrating May the 4th, Life Day, or just another Saturday, these lightsaber chopsticks, Millennium Falcon-shaped wafflemaker, and more, will delight every Star Wars fan.

If you're celebrating May the 4th with a Star Wars fan (or you are one yourself), then you want to make sure you're prepared for the big day. And whether you're a fan of the original films, prequels, series, animated series, and more, there's tons of Star Wars-themed merch to get your hands on. But, you don't have to search in a galaxy far, far away to find the best May the 4th items for this Star Wars Day. In fact, I've gathered a list of items and sites to help you out – and they'll all ship just in time via hyperdrive.

From a Bluetooth speaker in the shape of a Star Destroyer to a super cute Darth Vader backpack for your dog, we've used The Force (and the internet) for items that will appeal to kids, adults, pets, and all the midi-chlorians in between. So scroll down and pick out the best May the 4th items for yourself (or the Star Wars fan in your life) with fast shipping. Items you must seek. Find them you must. There is no try, only buy.

Lightsaber Chopsticks

Jedis and Siths alike can both agree that these lightsaber chopsticks are pretty cool. The set comes with two pairs (one red and one blue), and batteries are included.

$12.97
Amazon

STAR WARS DARK SIDE HOT SAUCE BY TRUFF

The packaging alone makes this Star Wars Dark Side hot sauce by Truff the coolest hot sauce I've ever seen. Not only is it vegan and gluten free, it also combines ghost peppers with black winter truffles for a rich, fiery mix that adds instant flavor to any May the 4th meal. And, if you order through Truff.com you get 10% off with code DARTH10.

$39.99
Truff
$39.99
Amazon

Star Wars Darth Vader Cosplay Mini Backpack Dog Harness

Loungefly has so many adorable bags, dog leashes, journals, key chains, and more, for every Star Wars fan out there (including this mini backpack and dog harness). Best of all, you can get 25% off all Star Wars styles now.

$45 - $55
Loungefly
Star Wars Deluxe Millennium Falcon Waffle Maker

Propel your May the 4th breakfast into hyperdrive with this Millennium Falcon-shaped waffle maker. It measures 14.6 x 5.28 inches and is made of cast-aluminum with coated non-stick plates for easy serving and cleanup.

$59.95
Amazon

X-Wing Starfighter

There are a ton of great Star Wars Day sets over at LEGO, including sales for LEGO Insiders. Build your own X-Wing, Millennium Falcon, Coruscant Guard Gunship, and more.

$239.99
LEGO
STAR WARS MILLENNIUM FALCON Teaser Cat Toy with Catnip

Both cat and dog lovers of Star Wars can show their fandom with the adorable pet toys over at Chewy. From Death Star plushies to this Millennium Falcon teaser toy, there's something for everyone. Plus, through May 5, when you spend $100, you'll receive a $30 Chewy eGift card with code HAVEFUN

$5.70
Chewy
Retro May The Fourth Be With You Shirt

What better way to celebrate May the 4th than with this retro t-shirt? It comes in a ton of colors and sizes, including youths, toddlers, and onesies. Plus, there's so many more t-shirts, tumblers, decor, and more Star Wars-themed items over at Etsy.

$20
$10
Etsy
I Can Fix Him Anakin Skywalker T-Shirt

Speaking of other cute Star Wars-themed t-shirts from Etsy, this one is a must-have. And, of course, you can fix Anakin Skywalker.

$13.99
Etsy
Star Wars Li-B33.FMv7 Bluetooth Speaker

Shaped like a Star Destroyer, this Bluetooth speaker can stream audio anywhere up to 30 feet. Play your music, listen to podcasts, or just play the Star Wars main theme (which is included in the speaker). There's also a built-in mic so you can answer calls and the battery is rechargeable.

$49.99
Amazon

LIGHTSABER Light-Up and Sound Water Bottle – Star Wars

Hydrate and replenish your Force with this lightsaber water bottle. Not only does it light up and make sounds while you drink, it also features a convenient carrying strap for portability. Also, you have to check out the other Star Wars merch at the Disney Store, including toys, clothes, and more.

$39.99
Disney Store
Star Wars Welcome You are Yoda Door Mat

Whether you live in a house, apartment, or Dagobah, this Yoda doormat is a welcome addition. It measures 23.6 x 15.7 inches, and one reviewer reported, "Super cute - exactly as pictured."

$27.50
$19.99
Amazon

WllRun 2 Packs Star Wars Death Star Silicone Ice Cube Mold Tray

This Death Star ice cube tray is Dark Side-approved. It includes two molds of the iconic Death Star, and since the cubes are large, they melt slowly and won't dilute your drink.

$12.97
Amazon

Darth Vader Star Wars Walking AT-AT T-Shirt

Get t-shirts, jackets, autographed 1977 Topps Star Wars cards, and other memorabilia over at Fanatics. The Force is strong with this site.

$31.99
Fanatics
STAR WARS The Mandalorian The Child Fleece Zip Up Hoodie

Newborns to 5T can rep their favorite Mandalorian character with this zip up hoodie. My 1-year-old nephew has this sweatshirt and it's just about the cutest, Grogu-est thing ever.

$57.99
$28.99
Amazon
$57.99
$28.99
Target

Star Wars Droids Stemless Set - 3 pieces

All of your favorite droids are represented in this set of three 12-ounce stemless cups. Made of stainless steel with triple insulation, they'll keep liquids as cold as Hoth for up to nine hours and as hot as Tatooine for three.

$99.95
$79.96
Corkcicle

Disney Sling

Another great choice from Corkcicle is their Disney Sling. Keep your water bottle handy, and your hands free, in this crossbody that also includes a zippered pocket for your essentials. It even comes with a Darth Vader option.

$69.95
Corkcicle

STAR WARS POP! AHSOKA TANO WITH DUAL LIGHTSABERS

When you buy 2 Funko Pop! figures you can get a 3rd for free, from now until May 5th. And, you'll definitely want to. They have every Star Wars character to complete your collection.

$15
Funko
Cufflinks Inc. Star Wars Ties

Show off your love for Star Wars, even in formal settings, with this silky necktie. Other designs are also available, including Mandalorian-inspired graphics. 

$19.50
Amazon

The Bounty Candle

Inspired by The Mandalorian, this soy wax Homesick candle is the perfect blend of holidays and Star Wars. It features a deep wood scent with notes of ash and smoke, that are reminiscent of a cozy fireplace. The typical burn time is up to 80 hours.

$44
Homesick

APRON DADDY Funny Apron, May The Forks Be With You

This one-size fits most apron is the ideal gift for the Star Wars fan who likes to cook. It has an adjustable neck strap and features two pockets in the front for a spatula or a lightsaber.

$24.99
Amazon

Arcade1Up Star Wars Digital Pinball Machine

This digital pinball machine might be a bit of a splurge, but your Star Wars-loving loved one will love it. It features super cool retro graphics and since it's 3/4 the size of a regular pinball machine, it easily fits in any room in your home.

$749.99
Walmart
$749.99
Target

LAIX Master Yoda Force Metal Bookend

Keep your books well-positioned on your desk with the power of the Force and this metal Yoda bookend. The set comes with two ends, each featuring Yoda, and one shopper raved, "Makes me smile every time I see it on my shelf."

$24.99
Amazon

Monopoly: Star Wars Complete Saga Edition Board Game

Family game night wouldn't be complete without a round of Monopoly -- Star Wars Monopoly, that is. Set in the world of Episodes I - IX, the properties are planets and droids, tie fights and X-wings replace houses and hotels, and more. Reviewers report that it's fun for kids and adults, and easy to play.

$34.99
Walmart

space adventure shadow palette set

This shadow palette set (and many more like them at ColourPop), are the prettiest way to show off your Star Wars fandom on May the 4th. Best of all, they blend smoothly and feel silky against your skin.

$35
ColourPop
STAR WARS Hoth Metal-Based and Enamel 6 Lapel Pin Set

These beautiful enamel pins are a great addition to any set. Add them to your favorite jacket and give a subtle nod to The Empire Strikes Back.

$19.86
Amazon

Billy Dee Williams Personal Video

Wish you had a personalized video from everyone's favorite Baron Administrator of Cloud City, Lando Calrissian? Well, now you can. Book a Cameo with Billy Dee Williams, he's available for birthdays, Mother's Day, pep talks, and more.

$300
Cameo

