32 Mother’s Day Gift Ideas Under $10 That Your Mom Will Actually Use

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Finding the perfect Mother's Day gift doesn't have to break the bank. In fact, some of the most thoughtful and cherished gifts come with a price tag under $10. I have curated a list of 32 amazing gift ideas that your mom will absolutely adore, all without costing you a fortune.
From practical essentials to heartfelt tokens of appreciation, these gifts are sure to make your mother feel loved and celebrated on her special day. Plus, most of these items shipping quickly, so you can rest assured that your gift will arrive in time, saving you the stress of last-minute shopping. So, let's dive in and explore these budget-friendly yet meaningful Mother's Day gifts that your mom will truly appreciate.
Dr. Scholl's Womens Fuzzy Spa Socks- Lavender & Vitamin E Infused
These indulgent lavender and Vitamin E-infused socks are the perfect Mother's Day gift. Designed for ultimate comfort, they soothe and moisturize tired feet while emitting a calming lavender scent. The infusion of vitamin E helps nourish and rejuvenate dry, cracked skin, leaving Mom's feet feeling soft and refreshed.
These 2-pair bundles come in 14 color combinations. They have 12,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Knock Knock What I Love About Mom Fill in the Love Book
Make Mother's Day unforgettable with "What I Love About Mom" fill-in-the-blank book. Delight Mom with this heartfelt gift by filling out the prompts that express your gratitude and love for her. This personalized keepsake captures precious memories and sentiments, creating a cherished memento she'll treasure forever.
Shoppers gave this thoughtful gift 10,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Good Molecules Yerba Mate Wake Up Eye Gel
Before you dismiss a $6 eye cream, I want to point out that this one has 6,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Formulated with energizing yerba mate and soothing aloe vera, this eye gel revitalizes tired eyes, reducing puffiness and dark circles. Its lightweight texture absorbs quickly, leaving the delicate skin around the eyes feeling hydrated and rejuvenated.
Pascacoo Airtag Passport Holder Cover Wallet- RFID Blocking
Mom will never lose track of her passport again when she has this RFID-blocking, leather case. It's specifically designed to fit an Apple AirTag for easy tracking. It comes in 30 colors and has 9,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Brensten Collapsible Silicone Microwave Hot Air Popcorn Popper Bowl With Lid and Handles
Whether she's hosting a movie night or simply craving a snack, this versatile and easy-to-use popcorn popper will surely bring a smile to mom's face on Mother's Day! This collapsible silicone microwave popcorn popper bowl is a delightful addition to any kitchen arsenal. With its lid and handles, popping and enjoying delicious popcorn is simple and mess-free.
This popcorn popper has 12,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in 10 colors.
Laura Ashley Womens Plush Faux Rabbit Fur One Band Memory Foam Slide Slippers
Treat Mom to ultimate comfort with these luxurious memory foam slippers. Crafted with plush faux fur lining, they provide cozy warmth and softness with every step. Their anti-slip sole ensures safety on any surface, while the stylish design adds a touch of elegance to Mom's relaxation time.
These slippers have 4,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and come in 20 colors.
Little World Rose Petals for Bath
Elevate mom's bath time routine and let her unwind in luxury with these enchanting rose petal bath soaps. Each petal is delicately crafted with premium ingredients to nourish and pamper her skin. With an enchanting rose scent, these bath soaps will transport her senses to a blissful oasis of relaxation.
Amazon has these sets in 4 color combinations.
Your Smile Silk Like Scarf
This can be elegantly worn as a neck scarf, a chic hair accessory, or tied to mom's favorite handbag for a touch of flair. Its timeless design and vibrant patterns will complement any outfit, making it a wardrobe essential for any occasion.
This scarf is available in 31 colorways. Shoppers gave this item 9,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Yaerzi 10 Pack Hand Cream for Dry Cracked Hands
Perfect for skincare routines or applying makeup, these headbands keep hair neatly away from the face. Treat her to the ultimate combination of practicality and glamour with these headbands from every beauty tutorial.
There are 23 color combinations to choose from. These headbands have 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy recommended this her Mother's Day gift roundup.
Maybelline Lifter Gloss
Make mom feel pampered and glamorous this Mother's Day with this hydrating lip gloss. The non-sticky formula glides on smoothly, providing long-lasting shine and moisture.
Shoppers gave this gloss 31,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are tons of colors to choose from.
Eliversion Hydrating Lip Glow Oil
Elevate Mom's lip care routine with this luxurious lip oil, a perfect dupe for the Dior Lip Oil, according to Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. Infused with nourishing ingredients like jojoba oil and vitamin E, it moisturizes and rejuvenates lips for a smooth and supple feel. Most importantly, the non-greasy formula provides a subtle shine without feeling sticky.
Yaerzi 10 Pack Hand Cream for Dry Cracked Hands
Enriched with natural ingredients like shea butter and essential oils, this luxurious hand cream nourishes and moisturizes dry, cracked skin, leaving hands feeling silky smooth. The delightful fragrances provide a sensorial experience, uplifting Mom's mood with every application.
Newcosplay Super Soft Throw Blanket
Wrap mom in warmth and comfort with this ultra-soft fleece blanket, a perfect gift for Mother's Day that she will adore all year. Plus, the stylish textured design adds a touch of elegance to any room, making it a versatile addition to mom's home decor.
These top-selling blankets are available in 41 colors and 5 sizes. Shoppers gave them 11,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin
Transform Mom's bedroom into a serene oasis with this elegant satin pillowcase. The silky-smooth fabric can reduce hair breakage and minimize wrinkles and skin irritation while she sleeps.
These pillowcases comes in 37 colors and 5 sizes. Shoppers gave this multi-tasking gift 225,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
MainBasics Dry Brush for Lymphatic Drainage
Elevate mom's self-care routine with a game-changing dry brush. It gently exfoliates and stimulates circulation, leaving mom's skin soft and radiant. Its ergonomic design ensures comfortable use, making it a luxurious addition to her regimen.
Shoppers gave this brush 6,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Newgo Cooling Gel Cold Eye Mask for Puffy Eyes
Revitalize mom's tired eyes with the relief of a gel eye mask. You can throw it in the fridge or freezer for a cooling sensation or relax with some heat after microwaving it for 10 seconds. It's just what she needs to unwind after a long day.
Shoppers gave this eye mask 19,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 12 color options to choose from.
Ferrero Rocher Premium Gourmet Milk Chocolate Hazelnut
Indulge mom's sweet tooth with the decadent Ferrero Rocher chocolates. Made with creamy hazelnut filling and crunchy wafer, each golden-wrapped chocolate offers a moment of pure bliss. Whether enjoyed with a cup of tea or as a luxurious treat on its own, chocolate is sure to delight mom's taste buds.
These chocolates have 6,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Rena Chris Gua Sha Facial Tool
This high-quality rose quartz helps promote circulation, reduce puffiness, and enhance the skin's natural glow. With regular use, mom can enjoy the benefits of a rejuvenated and radiant complexion.
This top-selling skincare tool has 24,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in 8 colors.
New England Stories Powerful Milk Frother
Give mom the gift of café-quality beverages at home this easy-to-use milk frother. It creates rich and creamy foam for lattes, cappuccinos, and more.
This milk frother comes in 14 colors and has 9,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dr Teal's Epsom Salt Soaking Solution
Immerse mom in a luxurious experience with this epsom salt bath soak. It helps soothe tired muscles and promote relaxation after a long day. Infused with calming fragrances, this soak transforms an ordinary bath into a blissful retreat for mom to unwind and rejuvenate. It has 11,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Celavi Essence Facial Sheet Face Mask Variety Set- 12 Pack
Pamper your mother with the ultimate spa experience. Each sheet mask is infused with nourishing ingredients to hydrate, brighten, and rejuvenate skin.
This skincare bundle has 9,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
LCR Left Center Right Dice Game
Simple to learn and endlessly fun, LCR is a fast-paced dice game that guarantees laughter and friendly competition for your next family game night. It has 45,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Heeta Scalp Massager
Treat your mom to the ultimate self-care experience with the Heeta Scalp Massager, a thoughtful gift she'll love to incorporate into her daily routine. Made with soft silicone bristles, this scalp massager provides a gentle yet invigorating massage experience. It helps stimulate blood circulation, relieve tension, and promote overall scalp health, per the brand.
This scalp care brush has 113,400++ 5-star Amazon reviews. It comes in 23 colors. It has been recommended by Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, and Madison LeCroy.
Kitsch Gold Metal Claw Clips
Elegance meets practicality with this metal hair clip, which adds some sophisticated flair to any hairstyle. Its durable construction ensures a secure hold, keeping mom's hair in place throughout the day.
This clip comes in gold and silver. Shoppers gave this clip 4,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mario Badescu Moisturizing Lip Balm for Dry Cracked Lips
Pamper Mom's lips to luxurious hydration with Mario Badescu's Lip Balm, the perfect Mother's Day gift. Formulated with nourishing ingredients like cocoa butter and coconut oil, this lip balm helps moisturize and soften dry lips.
Shoppers gave this lip balm 5,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lulusilk Mulberry Silk Sleep Eye Mask
This mask delivers a soft and gentle touch against the skin, ensuring ultimate comfort all night long. Its adjustable strap provides a customized fit for mom's preference, while the light-blocking design promotes deeper, more restful sleep, which your mother deserves for sure.
There are 6 colorways to choose from. Shoppers gave this eye mask 7,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hatori Travel Jewelry Box
Ensures your mom's jewelry stays safe and tangle-free while she's on the move with this helpful organizer. Its sleek and compact design makes it easy to pack in any luggage or purse, adding convenience to her travels.
There are 9 colors to choose from. Shoppers gave this jewelry box 4,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Starburst Favereds Fruit Chews
Let's be honest: the pink and red Starbursts are the best. This bag has a mix of pink and red flavors ONLY. This candy has 9,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Homdsg Silicone Spill Stopper Set of 3, Compatible With Stanley Cup
If you love your Stanley tumbler, I'm right there with you. They really do keep water at an optimal temperature for so long—even ice stays frozen. There's just one problem: leaks from the straw. Stop spills from happening with this affordable hack.
Ohmaxho Wine Stoppers- Set of 4
Prolong your wine with an air-tight seal. Mom can use these for wine bottles, of course, but she can also use them for vinegar bottles and beer bottles. These bundles come in 4 color combinations and they have 3,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Boao 2 Pack Foldable Travel Mirror Hair Brushes
Make sure mom's hair is always in place with this travel brush/mirror combo. It fits in small bags too. There are lots of cute colors to choose from.
Oziva Aromatherapy Shower Steamers
Infused with essential oils like lavender and eucalyptus, these steamers release a soothing aroma that will turn the shower into a spa. Simply place one in the shower and let the steam activate the calming scents.
These shower steamers have 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
If you're still shopping for Mother's Day gifts, you'll love these picks from Kathy Hilton.