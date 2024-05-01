Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Get Cozy During Rare Date Night

Kaia Gerber can't help but nestle up in Austin Butler's loving arms.
After all, the couple of two years recently stepped out for a sweet date night at Via Carota in New York City.
The Elvis star, donning a gray button-down shirt and white tank top under a black zip-up jacket with a black baseball cap, was photographed smoking a cigarette with one arm wrapped around the model during the April 30 dinner with friends. Kaia wore a black top, jeans and a matching leather jacket while holding Austin's hand outside the Italian restaurant.
Although the pair—who first debuted their relationship at the Met Gala in 2022—have occasionally walked red carpets, they've also chosen to keep most details about their relationship close to their chest.
"Honestly, I feel like so few things in my life are private," Kaia told WSJ. Magazine in February, "and that is one of the things that I try to keep as sacred as possible."
In fact, living in the public eye as the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Ryan Gerber, the 22-year-old also prefers to divulge as little as possible about her life on social media.
"I'm very sensitive, so I don't keep social media on my phone," she explained. "I personally haven't found a time in the last three years where I've gone on something like Instagram and left feeling better than I did before."
Austin—who previously dated Vanessa Hudgens for nine years—has also stayed mum about their romance. However, he did gush over the Bottoms actress for her recent appearance alongside 40 influential women on the cover of British Vogue.
"It was legendary," the 32-year-old told Entertainment Tonight in February. "It was amazing. I loved getting to see that. What an exciting cover. I loved it."
