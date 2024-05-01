Emily Blunt Reveals Where Her Devil Wears Prada Character Is Today

Watch : Why Emily Blunt Had to Dress Better to Book 'Devil Wears Prada'

A million girls would kill for this update. And, gird your loins, because we have it.

Nearly 20 years after selling her soul to the devil when she put on her first pair of Jimmy Choos, Emily Blunt imagined where her Devil Wears Prada character—that would be the conveniently named first assistant Emily—is today.

And no, she's not at some hideous skirt convention.

"I just hope she's eating a nice French dip sandwich somewhere and she's just happy," Blunt mused to E! News' Francesca Amiker at the April 30 premiere of her and Ryan Gosling's film, The Fall Guy. "Not a cube of cheese. I hope she's sort of transitioned into a proper sandwich at this point."

Yes, she's thankfully no longer one stomach flu away from her goal weight. As for Anne Hathaway's Andy Sachs, well, she hasn't been fed to one of the models. Yet.