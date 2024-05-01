Emily Blunt Reveals Where Her Devil Wears Prada Character Is Today

A million girls would kill for this update. And, gird your loins, because we have it.
Nearly 20 years after selling her soul to the devil when she put on her first pair of Jimmy Choos, Emily Blunt imagined where her Devil Wears Prada character—that would be the conveniently named first assistant Emily—is today.
And no, she's not at some hideous skirt convention.
"I just hope she's eating a nice French dip sandwich somewhere and she's just happy," Blunt mused to E! News' Francesca Amiker at the April 30 premiere of her and Ryan Gosling's film, The Fall Guy. "Not a cube of cheese. I hope she's sort of transitioned into a proper sandwich at this point." (For more from Blunt, tune in to E! News tonight, May 1 at 11 p.m.)
Yes, she's thankfully no longer one stomach flu away from her goal weight. As for Anne Hathaway's Andy Sachs, well, she hasn't been fed to one of the models. Yet.
"I think Andy is in Paris and I think that she is writing for a wonderful French women's magazine," the actress previously told E!. "I think she's a staff writer and she speaks French fluently. And I don't think she's married, but she might have a child or two. I think she's pretty fab."
But if you had hope to see that play out onscreen, well, we're about to disappoint you more than any of the other silly girls.
Why? Because "I don't think a continuation of that story is probably ever gonna happen," Hathaway said of a sequel to the 2006 cult classic, also starring Meryl Streep. "The truth of the matter is—with any film—all we can do is make it. The reason that movie felt so special was that we were a team and we did that work, but really it's the love that everybody pours to it."
As the 41-year-old added, "Let's just keep the thing that all agree with love."
Now, by all means, please don't move at a glacial pace as you read on for all groundbreaking secrets about The Devil Wears Prada...