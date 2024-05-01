Cheryl Burke Sets the Record Straight on Past Comments Made About Dancing With the Stars

Watch : Cheryl Burke Shares Emotional Message on Starting Over

Cheryl Burke isn't afraid of confronting negative chatter.

After the Dancing with the Stars alum received some backlash for her recent comments directed at the reality series, she took some time to clear the air.

"I will always be Dancing with the Stars' number one fan, that's never gonna go away," Cheryl explained on the April 29 episode of her podcast Sex, Lies and Spray Tans. "The last thing that I want to do, or want to come across as, is someone who isn't grateful for her experience on Dancing with the Stars, and I am, as you guys know, beyond grateful."

Still, Cheryl—who participated on 26 seasons of the reality competition series— took note of the negative noise from her recent interview with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.

"It still affects me," she admitted. "To say that I don't look at the comments would be a lie, and to say that I don't focus on that one negative comment would also be a lie. It was a really tough interview."