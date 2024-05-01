Selling the OC Stars Reveal the Secrets Behind Their Head-Turning Fashion

Watch : ‘Selling the OC’ Season 3 Secrets: The Truth About Their Outrageous Fashions! (Exclusive)

Want to know the deal on the Selling the OC agents' fashion?

Well, the stars of the Netflix series are listing some of their style secrets—including who handles their head-turning wardrobes for the show.

"We don't have stylists," Brandi Marshall told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "We dress ourselves. Everybody always thinks that there's a styling team. No, it's our closest."

And Alexandra Rose indicated the cast pays out of pocket for their jaw-dropping looks.

"We wish had some sort of budget to buy clothes," she said, "or hair or makeup."

But just like in the world of real estate, things don't always go according to plan.

"In the beginning of a season, I feel like we're all really prepared," Alex Hall explained. "We have all these outfits lined up and laid out and we're like, 'Oh, it's going to be great.' And then they quickly run out. We film so much. We do so many scenes. And then halfway through third quarter, we're like, 'We ran out of clothes! We need more clothes!' And then it's like scrambling. Or, for me anyways, 'What didn't get aired from season two or one that I can recycle and reuse?'"