Dance Moms' Nia Sioux Reveals Why She Skipped Their Reunion

Watch : 'Dance Moms’ Stars Reflect on Their Relationship With Abby Lee Miller

Nia Sioux isn't interested in rehashing her days at Abby Lee Miller's dance studio.

That's why the Dance Moms alum didn't join former costars JoJo Siwa, Brooke Hyland, Paige Hyland, Kalani Hilliker, Kendall Vertes and Chloé Lukasiak in the new Lifetime documentary special.

"The reason is quite simple," Nia explained in an April 30 TikTok. "I just didn't want to do it. Some people think it was because I had sorority stuff. Nope, I didn't. Some people think it's because I'm in school. I am in school, but it wouldn't have been an issue."

"I just didn't want to do it," the 22-year-old continued. "That's a good enough answer, and that's a good enough reason."

While Nia decided not to participate in Dance Moms: The Reunion, she appreciates how much the reality show changed her life's trajectory.

"I always say that I'm grateful for it," she noted. "It's where I came from. It's how I got my start. It's the reason why I have such an amazing life now, truly."