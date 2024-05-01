Dance Moms' Nia Sioux Reveals Why She Skipped Their Reunion

Nia Sioux isn't interested in rehashing her days at Abby Lee Miller's dance studio.
That's why the Dance Moms alum didn't join former costars JoJo Siwa, Brooke Hyland, Paige Hyland, Kalani Hilliker, Kendall Vertes and Chloé Lukasiak in the new Lifetime documentary special.
"The reason is quite simple," Nia explained in an April 30 TikTok. "I just didn't want to do it. Some people think it was because I had sorority stuff. Nope, I didn't. Some people think it's because I'm in school. I am in school, but it wouldn't have been an issue."
"I just didn't want to do it," the 22-year-old continued. "That's a good enough answer, and that's a good enough reason."
While Nia decided not to participate in Dance Moms: The Reunion, she appreciates how much the reality show changed her life's trajectory.
"I always say that I'm grateful for it," she noted. "It's where I came from. It's how I got my start. It's the reason why I have such an amazing life now, truly."
She also set the record straight on where she stands with her fellow dancers these days.
"I love the girls, and I'm really happy for them," Nia clarified. "I'm really happy that they get to share how they felt and their experiences. That's just something that I decided I didn't want to do."
Her Dance Moms costars shared the same sentiment about everyone who opted to skip the reunion, including Maddie Ziegler and Mackenzie Ziegler.
"I feel like for people from the original team, we went through so much," Paige told E! News in an exclusive interview. "It definitely took a little bit for me to process if I wanted to do it or not. So, I understand why not everyone wanted to."
Kalani echoed Paige's thoughts, adding, "Everybody can make their own choice. We chose to be her, and there's nothing wrong either way."
