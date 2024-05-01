Alec Baldwin Shares He’s Nearly 40 Years Sober After Taking Drugs “From Here to Saturn”

Watch : Anne Hathaway Reveals She's 5 Years Sober

Alec Baldwin departed from certain vices long ago.

The 66-year-old gave rare insight into his sobriety journey—sharing how it began almost four decades ago.

"I don't discuss this a lot," he said during an appearance on the May 1 episode of the Our Way with Paul Anka and Skip Bronson podcast. "I discuss it every now and then when it makes sense. I'm 39 years sober. I got sober Feb. 23, 1985."

Speaking about his life after moving from New York City to Los Angeles in 1983, Alec continued, "I had a white-hot problem every day for two years. I think I snorted a line of cocaine from here to Saturn. We took it back home. I mean, cocaine was like coffee back then. Everybody was doing it all day long."

While the 30 Rock alum didn't share what led to his decision to step away from the drug, he noted he was soon greeted by another dependency.

"Because I stopped doing drugs, my drinking increased," he explained. "Which they tell you that's going to happen. And that did happen. I just started drinking."