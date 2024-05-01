Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey’s Twins Look All Grown Up on 13th Birthday

Watch : Would Nick Cannon Remarry Mariah Carey? He Says... (Exclusive)

They might be teenagers now, but these kids will always be Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey's babies.

Moroccan "Roc" Cannon and Monroe "Roe" Cannon celebrated their 13th birthday April 30, and their parents couldn't help but marvel over their major milestone.

"Can't believe 13 years ago I was blessed with the greatest gift of becoming a father," Nick wrote in an Instagram tribute to his eldest kids. "God has truly had his hand on the lives of two of the most loving, kind, intelligent and well balanced humans I have ever witnessed!"

And the America's Got Talent alum continued, "Thank you for teaching how to love everyday and thank you for letting me be your dad! I'm going to eventually get it right, I promise!! Now let's get back to partying! I love you Roc and Roe! Happy Birthday!"

Meanwhile, Mariah, 55, shared a sweet video with Monroe, who sported a fedora and a Zendaya T-shirt, captioning it, "Kicking off the birthday celebrations of the year!"