Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey’s Twins Look All Grown Up on 13th Birthday

They might be teenagers now, but these kids will always be Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey's babies.
Moroccan "Roc" Cannon and Monroe "Roe" Cannon celebrated their 13th birthday April 30, and their parents couldn't help but marvel over their major milestone.
"Can't believe 13 years ago I was blessed with the greatest gift of becoming a father," Nick wrote in an Instagram tribute to his eldest kids. "God has truly had his hand on the lives of two of the most loving, kind, intelligent and well balanced humans I have ever witnessed!"
And the America's Got Talent alum continued, "Thank you for teaching how to love everyday and thank you for letting me be your dad! I'm going to eventually get it right, I promise!! Now let's get back to partying! I love you Roc and Roe! Happy Birthday!"
Meanwhile, Mariah, 55, shared a sweet video with Monroe, who sported a fedora and a Zendaya T-shirt, captioning it, "Kicking off the birthday celebrations of the year!"
The Grammy winner also promised to update her fans on celebrating her son, too, with the hashtag, "Rocky to be featured later."
Nick, 43, and Mariah—who tied the knot in 2008 before separating six years later—welcomed their twins in 2011.
"I wouldn't be the same person without them," Mariah told People of her brood in 2019. "They're a lot but they give me so much love in return."
And while the teenagers are Mariah's only children, Nick has gone on to welcome 10 more kids with five different partners. The Wild ‘n Out star didn't exactly set out to have a large family, but he now views fatherhood as a part of his "higher purpose."
"It's almost like when you have these manifestations or visions, if that's what you want to call them, it's like 'Oh, that all makes sense now,'" Nick explained on The Language of Love with Dr. Laura Berman last June. "And I'm like, 'the more the merrier,' we roll the dice to the name and what you will build."
And he tries to be intentional with his approach to fatherhood.
"No matter how much money you make, you can't buy time," Nick added. "I don't want to spread anyone else any thinner than they already are."
Read on for a full dive into his family tree.