Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey’s Twins Look All Grown Up on 13th Birthday

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s twins Roc and Roe celebrated their 13th birthdays on April 30. See how grown up they look in a new photo.

They might be teenagers now, but these kids will always be Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey's babies.

Moroccan "Roc" Cannon and Monroe "Roe" Cannon celebrated their 13th birthday April 30, and their parents couldn't help but marvel over their major milestone.

"Can't believe 13 years ago I was blessed with the greatest gift of becoming a father," Nick wrote in an Instagram tribute to his eldest kids. "God has truly had his hand on the lives of two of the most loving, kind, intelligent and well balanced humans I have ever witnessed!"

And the America's Got Talent alum continued, "Thank you for teaching how to love everyday and thank you for letting me be your dad! I'm going to eventually get it right, I promise!! Now let's get back to partying! I love you Roc and Roe! Happy Birthday!"

Meanwhile, Mariah, 55, shared a sweet video with Monroe, who sported a fedora and a Zendaya T-shirt, captioning it, "Kicking off the birthday celebrations of the year!"

The Grammy winner also promised to update her fans on celebrating her son, too, with the hashtag, "Rocky to be featured later."

Nick, 43, and Mariah—who tied the knot in 2008 before separating six years later—welcomed their twins in 2011.

"I wouldn't be the same person without them," Mariah told People of her brood in 2019. "They're a lot but they give me so much love in return."

Nick Cannon, Instagram

And while the teenagers are Mariah's only children, Nick has gone on to welcome 10 more kids with five different partners. The Wild ‘n Out star didn't exactly set out to have a large family, but he now views fatherhood as a part of his "higher purpose."

"It's almost like when you have these manifestations or visions, if that's what you want to call them, it's like 'Oh, that all makes sense now,'" Nick explained on The Language of Love with Dr. Laura Berman last June. "And I'm like, 'the more the merrier,' we roll the dice to the name and what you will build."

And he tries to be intentional with his approach to fatherhood.

"No matter how much money you make, you can't buy time," Nick added. "I don't want to spread anyone else any thinner than they already are."

Read on for a full dive into his family tree.

Instagram/Mariah Carey

Children No. 1 and 2: Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon

Mariah Carey gave birth to her and Nick's twins on April 30, 2011. The two announced their split in 2015 after six years of marriage and finalized their divorce a year later.

Instagram/Brittany Bell

Child No. 3: Golden "Sagon" Cannon

Beauty queen Brittany Bell gave birth to her and Nick's first child together, a boy, on Feb. 21, 2017.

Instagram/Brittany Bell

Child No. 4: Powerful Queen Cannon

Brittany and Nick welcomed their second baby together, a girl, in December 2020.

Instagram / Abby De La Rosa
Child No. 5 and 6: Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon

DJ Abby De La Rosa gave birth to her and Nick's twin boys on June 14, 2021.

Nick Cannon
Child No. 7: Zen Cannon

Model Alyssa Scott welcomed a baby boy with Nick on June 23, 2021. 

However, just five months after the arrival of their son, Nick shared the devastating news that Zen had passed away from brain cancer. "Alyssa was just the strongest woman I have ever seen," he said on the Dec. 7 episode of The Nick Cannon Show. "Never had an argument, never was angry. She was emotional when she needed to be but was always the best mom and continues to be the best mom possible. So I've got to say thank you to my entire family but specifically to Alyssa."

"You never know what someone is going through," he added. "Hug your family. Kiss somebody. Tell them you love them."

Instagram/Bre Tiesi

Child No. 8: Legendary Love Cannon

Model Bre Tiesi welcomed her first child with Nick on June 28, 2022. The baby boy weighed 8 pounds and 10 ounces at birth.

"I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth," Bre shared in a July 2022 Instagram post. "This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can't thank my team enough for delivering my son safely."

Instagram/LaNisha Cole

Child No. 9: Onyx Ice Cole Cannon

Nick and model LaNisha Cole welcomed a daughter on Sept. 14, 2022. 

Instagram/Brittany Bell

Child No. 10: Rise Messiah Cannon

Brittany gave birth to her third child with Nick on Sept. 23, 2022.

Instagram/Abby De La Rosa

Child No. 11: Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon

Abby gave birth to a baby girl, her third child with Nick, in November 2022.

Instagram/Alyssa Scott

Child No. 12: Halo Marie Cannon

Alyssa gave birth to her and Nick's daughter on Dec. 14, 2022.

The model shared an Instagram video showing the Wild 'n Out star helping to deliver their baby. "Our lives are forever changed," she wrote. "Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever."

She continued, "I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying 'it's a girl' and the look of everything we've been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!"

