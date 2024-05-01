Jason Kelce Details Why Potential Next Career Move Serves as the "Right Fit"

Jason Kelce isn't planning on fumbling this gig.
After all, the former NFL player reflected on his prospective new role as a commentator for ESPN's Monday Night Countdown and why the opportunity is the "right fit" for him.
"It's a tremendous honor to even be considered to potentially work there," Jason shared on his and younger brother Travis Kelce's podcast New Heights on May 1. "That network was everything that Travis and I watched growing up. We talk about it all the time."
The former Philadelphia Eagles center clarified that "nothing has been officially inked yet or announced" but that "time will take care of it."
"I know to some degree who I'm working with, and I think very, very highly of all of them," Jason revealed. "I'm excited to learn. I know a lot about football but not a lot about this world. So, that's just another avenue to continue to expand your knowledge."
As the 36-year-old explained, the move just makes sense to him. "Throughout the whole process," he continued, "and meeting and talking to everybody over at ESPN, it became apparent that it was the right fit."
And Travis couldn't agree more, given that ESPN's flagship series, SportsCenter, as he put it, "fueled our love for sports."
"That's some cool stuff to see come full circle," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said. "Because we used to live and die by ESPN on that TV growing up."
Jason's new venture comes less than two months after he announced his retirement from the Eagles after 13 seasons on the team. And he couldn't have made it without his loved ones.
Among the people he thanked was wife Kylie Kelce—with whom he shares daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 14 months—for being by his side during his time in the NFL.
"Every accolade I have ever received has come with her in my life," Jason said. "She has brought the best out of me through love, devotion, support, honesty, intelligence, and, of course, a swift kick in the ass from time to time."
In fact, Kylie has made sure to bring out the best in him since 2015. Keep reading to see how their love story began.