Jason Kelce Details Why Potential Next Career Move Serves as the "Right Fit"

Watch : Jason Kelce Has a New Gig After NFL Retirement

Jason Kelce isn't planning on fumbling this gig.

After all, the former NFL player reflected on his prospective new role as a commentator for ESPN's Monday Night Countdown and why the opportunity is the "right fit" for him.

"It's a tremendous honor to even be considered to potentially work there," Jason shared on his and younger brother Travis Kelce's podcast New Heights on May 1. "That network was everything that Travis and I watched growing up. We talk about it all the time."

The former Philadelphia Eagles center clarified that "nothing has been officially inked yet or announced" but that "time will take care of it."

"I know to some degree who I'm working with, and I think very, very highly of all of them," Jason revealed. "I'm excited to learn. I know a lot about football but not a lot about this world. So, that's just another avenue to continue to expand your knowledge."