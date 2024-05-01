Travis Kelce Reacts to Jaw-Dropping Multi-Million Figure of His New Contract

And the Super Bowl LVIII champion gave a special shoutout to his brother Jason Kelce, who was the highest paid center in the league before his recent retirement, saying, "This is just me following in your footsteps again."

Of course, the guy on the Chiefs also expressed his own dedication to his team and the game.

"I'm not a guy that sits out," Travis explained. "I'm not a guy that holds out. I'm a guy that loves coming into the building and the Chiefs know that. So for them to first of all want to get this done for me knowing how much blood, sweat and tears I put into this thing, I'm extremely grateful and I'm extremely thankful for everyone involved."

On top of his skill, it's also worth noting that his relationship with Taylor Swift has brought a lot more attention to the NFL overall.

After Taylor's first appearance at Arrowhead Stadium for their match against the Chicago Bears in September, ratings for the NFL season began to skyrocket, plus, Travis' jersey sales increased by 400 percent, according to the Associated Press.

And when Travis' headed to the Super Bowl this February, the telecast scored 123.4 million viewers, making it the most watched telecast in history as the Chiefs scored their second consecutive title.

Travis continues to prove that karma is indeed, the guy on the Chiefs. Read on to see how he's not fighting the alchemy when it comes to his NFL career or relationship.