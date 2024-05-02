The 10 Best e.l.f. Products That Work as Well (or Better) Than The High-End Stuff

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Dupes. Lookalikes. Alternatives. These are really all just words to describe a drugstore product that performs as well (or better in some cases) than their more expensive high-end counterparts, especially in the beauty space. In most cases, these "alternatives," which are usually loosely inspired by a popular item from a luxury brand, are more affordable than the products they seem to resemble. And in today's economy, it's no wonder everyone is trying to find cheaper versions of their favorite high-end products because let's face, no one actually wants to spend $70 on a foundation (although there's nothing wrong with that). When it comes to creating affordable beauty products that look, feel, and perform like high-end products, no one in the game is acing it quite like e.l.f.
Although the drugstore brand has been around for a decade, they've really stepped up their product offerings in the last few years to give people what they really want: cheap makeup that are extremely similar to those you'd find at say, Sephora or Nordstrom. And they've gone viral for it. However, it's gotten to the point where e.l.f. has a cult-following all its own, and not just because of their "dupes," but rather because they sell affordable products with top-notch performance.
From bronzing drops to gripping primers and juicy lip oils, we rounded up a list of the best e.l.f. products that work just as well (or better) than the the pricey high-end stuff and are all under $15.
e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter
You know her, you love her, it's the Halo Glow Liquid Filter. The viral alternative to Charlotte Tilbury's Hollywood Flawless Filter. Whether you wear it on its own or beneath foundation, it leaves behind a radiant glow and a flawless, blurred effect. Choose from 12 shades.
Rave review: "I always get compliments when I use it. My face looks fresh and glowing. I even got a compliment from a Sephora employee. They thought it's the Charlotte Tilbury one!"
e.l.f. SKIN Suntouchable Invisible SPF 35
An alternative for Supergoop's beloved Unseen Sunscreen, this one has SPF 35 (only a little less than Supergoop's) and has a similar lightweight feel and blurring effect that make it a great makeup primer.
Rave review: "I can't afford the super goop sunscreen, but I really like the invisible and primer-like finish, so this is a great alternative (TJ is another one). It works well, does not irritate skin, and looks good with the slight blurring and glowing effect."
e.l.f. Power Grip Primer
The Power Grip Primer needs no introduction, but we'll give you one anyway. Comparable to Milk's Hydro Grip primer, this one has a similar gel formula with a tacky consistency that reviewers say keeps their makeup intact for hours. That's probably why it has 18,900+ 5-star ratings.
Rave review: "This primer really does live up to the hype- I am a redhead with very sensitive, acne-prone skin, and this formula didn't break me out. The product lathers on the skin in a smooth, cooling gel, and dries very tacky (in a sensible way). I've used Milk Hydro Grip primer, and I didn't notice any difference in my finished makeup looks."
e.l.f. Halo Glow Contour Beauty Wand
Another Charlotte Tilbury alternative, these contour wands with a user-friendly cushion tip applicator boasts a buildable formula that effortlessly blends into the skin. The e.l.f. version has less shimmer, which can be a good thing for many. Plus, it comes in five shades as opposed to just two.
Rave review: "Has all of the upsides of the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand—easily blendable, rich in pigment, long-lasting—without any of the downfalls. What makes this better than Charlotte Tilbury is the diverse shade ranges, the fact that it's easy to blend but does not blend away, and it has an amazing price point."
e.l.f. Complexion Duo Brush
Rather than spend $50 on the iT Cosmetics Complexion Perfection Brush, get this e.l.f. one instead. It's also dual-ended with a large fluffy brush to buff out foundation and a smaller precise brush to spot conceal. The bristles on both brushes are made from synthetic fibers. It has 22,100+ 5-star ratings.
Rave review: "Wow, this brush is amazing! So soft, dense but not too dense, and handle is great quality. It ranks up there with my favorite foundation brush from IT Cosmetics, which is 4x the price."
e.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer
If you love the way the Tatcha Silk Canvas Protective Primer or the Tarte Smoothing Primer minimize the appearance of pores and smooths fine lines, but don't love the price, go for the Poreless Putty Primer instead. The velvety texture creates a flawless base for makeup application, which is probably why it has 33,300+ 5-star ratings.
Rave review: "I am pleasantly surprised with this product. I have been a longtime user of Tatcha, but heard that this is a great dupe. Got it, tested it, loved it. This is an excellent dupe for Tatcha and great for my wallet"
e.l.f. Cosmetics Brow Lift
I love Anastasia Beverly Hills' Brow Freeze as much as the next person, but this extra-strength brow gel is just as good (if not better, according to reviewers). It's perfect for taming unruly brows and achieving that fluffy, laminated look that's all the rage right now.
Rave review: "After trying the ABH brow freeze I gave up on high end and decided to try a drug store product and I have NEVER been more SATISFIED with a product. Application is easy, my brows stay put all day, and the price is amazing. 10/10 ranking, and I am now loyal to this product"
e.l.f. 16HR Camo Concealer
Comparable to the Tarte Shape Tape Concealer, this concealer provides just as much coverage and the same matte finish. It's also creamy and blendable, which is why people love Shape Tape. It comes in 14 shades and has 25,700+ 5-star ratings.
Rave review: "This stuff is practically an exact Shape Tape dupe. I bought this because it had such rave reviews and I am totally impressed. It covers and blends just as well as Shape Tape. It also works well as an eyeshadow base. I like this product so much that I immediately bought another one. Btw, dark circles are totally covered!"
e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil
Tired about hearing people hype up Dior's $40 lip oil? Us too, which is why we were thrilled to find this alternative from e.l.f. It leaves behind a sheer, glossy wash of color and is infused with hydrating ingredients, too, including avocado oil, jojoba oil and pomegranate oil. It comes in seven gorgeous shades.
Rave review: "The glow reviver lip oil can easily hold up against Dior, Haus Labs, etc. other sorts of high end lip oils. It's hydrating, it's pretty… not very opaque in colour at all but it feels great and is [long]lasting"
e.l.f. Camo Liquid Blush
This liquid blush is ultra-pigmented, so a little goes a long way just like Rare Beauty's famous Soft Pinch Liquid Blushes. Reviewers love how easy it is to blend and that it's a buildable formula. Choose from nine shades.
Rave review: "Have been using Rare Beauty in Joy and loved it, but decided to try this new product. Got Gorg Orange which is exactly the same as the Rare Beauty. The ELF is at a MUCH better price. One drop provides all the blush for your entire face and it lasts all day"
e.l.f. Bronzing Drops
A new addition to e.l.f.'s lineup, these bronzing drops are extremely similar to the D-Bronzi Sunshine Drops from Drunk Elephant, but at a fraction of the cost, of course. It gives your skin a bronzy wash of color and radiant finish. It comes in three shades compared to Drunk Elephant's singular shade.
Rave review: "I've tried a lot of bronzing drops and these are top tier. Great shade range, blends easily, gives a great bronze to the skin. I mix mine into foundation and it's perfect!"
You'll wish you bought these 45 TikTok viral beauty products sooner.