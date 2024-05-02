The 10 Best e.l.f. Products That Work as Well (or Better) Than The High-End Stuff

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Dupes. Lookalikes. Alternatives. These are really all just words to describe a drugstore product that performs as well (or better in some cases) than their more expensive high-end counterparts, especially in the beauty space. In most cases, these "alternatives," which are usually loosely inspired by a popular item from a luxury brand, are more affordable than the products they seem to resemble. And in today's economy, it's no wonder everyone is trying to find cheaper versions of their favorite high-end products because let's face, no one actually wants to spend $70 on a foundation (although there's nothing wrong with that). When it comes to creating affordable beauty products that look, feel, and perform like high-end products, no one in the game is acing it quite like e.l.f.

Although the drugstore brand has been around for a decade, they've really stepped up their product offerings in the last few years to give people what they really want: cheap makeup that are extremely similar to those you'd find at say, Sephora or Nordstrom. And they've gone viral for it. However, it's gotten to the point where e.l.f. has a cult-following all its own, and not just because of their "dupes," but rather because they sell affordable products with top-notch performance.

From bronzing drops to gripping primers and juicy lip oils, we rounded up a list of the best e.l.f. products that work just as well (or better) than the the pricey high-end stuff and are all under $15.