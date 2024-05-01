Why Maria Georgas Walked Away From Being the Next Bachelorette

Watch : Why Bachelor Nation Daisy Kent Turned Down Opportunity to Be the Next Bachelorette

Maria Georgas is ready to nip those rumors in the bud about why she isn't the Bachelorette.

"I was offered the role," she said on the May 1 episode of Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast. "I mean, it was mine until I said it wasn't. And yeah, it became very overwhelming to the point where I had to decline."

In fact, the reality star said the casting decision was so "set in stone" that she had even done fittings. But in March, Jenn Tran was announced as the lead of season 21 of The Bachelorette.

So what changed? Ultimately, Maria suggested she just wasn't ready to hand out the roses while Jenn was.

"She was one of my closest girls in the house, and she was always verbalizing how badly she wanted this," the executive assistant from Ontario continued. "And when everyone around me was so supportive of me being in this position and everyone wanted this for me, I kind of took a second and was like, ‘Why am I not happy? Why am I not excited about this?' And it took me realizing that it's just not my time, where I was like, ‘Guys, respectfully, I need to decline. I need to take a step back.'"