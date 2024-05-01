Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Slam Raquel Leviss' Revenge Porn Lawsuit

Watch : VPR’s Raquel Leviss Sues Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix

Scandoval now has further legal implications.

After Rachel "Raquel" Leviss filed a lawsuit against Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval for alleged eavesdropping, revenge porn, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress, Madix and Sandoval have filed their responses.

For her part Madix—who was accused of illicitly distributing intimate videos of Leviss after discovering her and Sandoval's affair—filed an anti-SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation) motion against Leviss' suit on April 26. A SLAPP suit is considered to be a lawsuit "brought by individuals and entities to dissuade their critics from continuing to produce negative publicity," according to Cornell Law School's Legal Information Institute (LII), and anti-SLAPP motions are used to dismiss what are considered to be meritless lawsuits.

In the motion, as obtained and seen by E! News, Madix alleges her actions were protected under her Constitutional rights—including that of free speech—and claims Leviss' suit has little chance to succeed. Her filing also includes a declaration from forensic experts whose search of Madix's cell phone "did not find any attachments with videos of nude images that may have been visible on a separate device."