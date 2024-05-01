The Ultimatum's April Marie Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Cody Cooper

Watch : The Ultimatum: Queer Love Stars Talk Regrets & Couples Still Together

You don't need an ultimatum to feel excited about this news.

April Marie—who appeared on season one of the Netflix reality show—is expecting her second child with boyfriend Cody Cooper, with whom she shares 8-month-old daughter Mila.

"SURPRISE," April began her April 30 announcement post, which featured the family of three on the beach with a sonogram. "I don't know how we managed to keep this a secret for so long… but this 2024 we become a family of 4!"

She and Cody then shared a joint post—featuring a number of photos with of the pair holding Mila, who is wearing a jean jacket with the words "Big Sister" across the back—in which they elaborated on their excitement to be growing their family.

"Our little baby Mila is gonna be a BIG SISTER," they began the subsequent post. "So emotional finally sharing this today especially after keeping it a secret for so long!!!"

The post continued, "We're overwhelmed with joy and so very appreciative of all of the love and excitement we've received from everyone. The excitement we have for Mila to have a best friend so close in age is unreal. I know Cody is an actual twin, so consider this his Irish twins!"