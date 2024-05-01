The Ultimatum's April Marie Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Cody Cooper

You don't need an ultimatum to feel excited about this news.
April Marie—who appeared on season one of the Netflix reality show—is expecting her second child with boyfriend Cody Cooper, with whom she shares 8-month-old daughter Mila.
"SURPRISE," April began her April 30 announcement post, which featured the family of three on the beach with a sonogram. "I don't know how we managed to keep this a secret for so long… but this 2024 we become a family of 4!"
She and Cody then shared a joint post—featuring a number of photos with of the pair holding Mila, who is wearing a jean jacket with the words "Big Sister" across the back—in which they elaborated on their excitement to be growing their family.
"Our little baby Mila is gonna be a BIG SISTER," they began the subsequent post. "So emotional finally sharing this today especially after keeping it a secret for so long!!!"
The post continued, "We're overwhelmed with joy and so very appreciative of all of the love and excitement we've received from everyone. The excitement we have for Mila to have a best friend so close in age is unreal. I know Cody is an actual twin, so consider this his Irish twins!"
April also included a special shoutout to her boyfriend of more than two years.
"I love you & this life we've created beyond words," she wrote. "I thank God for you & our beautiful babies every day… And now the 3 of you will forever be my little bit of heaven on earth."
The couple also joked about the fact their newest addition's due date is in August—just like Mila's was.
"August 2024, here we go again," they wrote. "Except this time, planning a 1st birthday & another visit back to the hospital. Let's GOOOO!"
Though April participated in season one of The Ultimatum with her then-boyfriend Jake Cunningham, the pair ultimately parted ways in the season finale. She then revealed during the show's reunion episode that she'd found love with a new man, despite her intentions to remain single at the time.
As she noted to E! News in April 2022, "Mr. Right came along and swept me off my feet. While I was supposed to have my hot-girl winter, he interrupted it and we've been dating for six months."
For more on where of your favorite couples from The Ultimatum are today, keep reading.