Get Free IT Cosmetics Skincare & Makeup, 65% Off Good American, $400 Off iRobot & More Deals

Feeling that midweek slump creeping in? Don't sweat it because I've got just the remedy to perk you right up: shopping. As an E! Shopping Editor, I kickstart my mornings on the hunt for the biggest sales and the best deals, and let me tell you, today's lineup is nothing short of spectacular.
From dazzling jewelry pieces to luxurious hair care essentials and everything in between, I've scoured the web to bring you the absolute best bargains of the day. So, whether you're in need of a little retail therapy or simply looking to snag some steals, sit back, relax, and let's dive into today's treasure trove of savings!
E! Shopping Editor Picks
- Good American: Use the code FLASH30 to get an extra 30% off Khloé Kardashian's brand Good American. Yes, that includes extra discounts on styles that are already on sale.
- IT Cosmetics: Shop buy 1, get 1 free deals from IT Cosmetics.
- Alo Yoga: Stock up and save 70% on next-level activewear, athleisure, accessories and more during the Aloversary Sale.
- Kate Spade Outlet: Nab 70% off hundreds of Kate Spade styles. Plus, save an EXTRA 20% off select styles.
- iRobot: Get $400 off iRobot cleaning devices, including vacuums that do all the work for you.
- Target: Shop Mother's Day gifts under $25 from Target.
Today's Best Fashion Deals
Good American Deals
More Fashion Deals
Abercrombie: Shop major deals on these trending styles from Abercrombie.
Adina Eden: Save 45% sitewide on Adina Eden jewelry.
ASOS: ASOS best discounts of the season are here: save 70% while you can!
Banana Republic Factory: Get up to 60% off everything from Banana Republic Factory.
Barefoot Dreams: Get major discounts on cozy Barefoot Dreams robes.
BaubleBar: Don't miss out on $10 bracelets and more major deals (discount applied at checkout). Plus, EXTRA 20% off last chance styles.
Bombas: Use the code COMFORT20 to save 20% on your first Bombas order.
Boohoo: Save 40% on almost everything from Boohoo.
Coach: Take 25% off full-price styles from Coach.
Coach Outlet: Get an EXTRA 20% off Coach styles that are already on sale.
Draper James: Get 70% off styles from Reese Witherspoon's brand Draper James.
Everlane: Save 60% on 600+ styles from Everlane.
Gap: Get 50% off your purchase, including the sale section (discount applied at checkout).
Gymshark: Use the code SPRING-EXTRA-30 to get an EXTRA 30% off Gymshark sale styles.
HerRoom: Get 30% off sleepwear from HerRoom.
J.Crew: Use the promo code EXTRA30 to get an EXTRA 30% off the J.Crew sale section.
J.Crew Factory: Get up to 60% off J.Crew styles.
Kate Spade: Save 40% on Kate Spade markdowns.
lululemon: Technically, there isn't a lululemon sale today, but you can get amazing prices on 200+ styles in the We Made Too Much section.
Marshalls: Get major fashion deals from Marshalls. Order by 5/2 to get your order in time for Mother's Day.
Michael Kors: Use the code VIP25 to get 25% off your Michael Kors purchase.
New Balance: Shop 50% off deals from New Balance.
Nike: Score an EXTRA 25% off select Nike sale styles.
Nordstrom Rack: Don't miss these Mother's Day deals on Dyson, Clinique, NuFACE, Barefoot Dreams, and more From Nordstrom Rack.
Old Navy: Get 75% off deals from Old Navy.
Reebok: Shop these 50% off deals from Reebok.
Skechers: Take 20% off Skechers shoes (discount applied at checkout).
Swimsuits For All: Use the promo code S4A25 to get an EXTRA 15% off the clearance section.
TJ Maxx: Don't miss major discounts on spring and summer fashion from TJ Maxx.
VICI: Use the code MAY20 to get 20% off everything from VICI.
Victoria's Secret: Get 40% off Dream Angels bras and $5 panties.
Vince Camuto: Save 30% on Vince Camuto shoes, bags, and more when you use the promo code SPRINGBFF at checkout.
Today's Best Beauty Deals
IT Cosmetics Deals
More Beauty Deals
Beachwaver: Get Beachwaver rotating curling irons for 70% off. Plus, more deals on styling products.
Bluemercury: Use the code MOTHERS to get 20% off BlueMercury: NEST, Diptyque, OSEA, U Beauty, and more.
Bobbi Brown: Save 25% sitewide from Bobbi Brown. Plus, get 2 full-size and 2 mini picks for free when you spend $85+.
Dermstore: Get $411 worth of beauty products for only $100: REN Clean Skincare, Indie Lee, Jane Iredale, and more.
Foreo: Spoil yourself with 50% off Foreo skincare devices.
HigherDOSE: Get 15% off HigherDOSE wellness and beauty devices with the code MOM15 at checkout.
Kiehl's: Save 25% on Kiehl's skincare just in time for Mother's Day
Kitsch: Use the code MDAY25 to get 25% off Kitsch hair care, skincare, and more.
Lancome: Get 25% off Lancome products, no promo code needed.
Laura Geller: Use the code EV5 to save 35% on Laura Geller makeup.
Mario Badescu: Use the promo code MOM25 to get 25% off Mario Badescu skincare products.
Mermade Hair: Save 20% sitewide on Mermade hair tools and styling products (discount applied at checkout).
Nudestix: Take 25% off sitewide from Nudestix with the promo code NUDEFLING25.
Sephora: You only have 24 hours to get 50% off hair products Shark Beauty, Briogeo, and Curlsmith.
Skin Gym: Use the code MOM25 to get 25% off Skin Gym Mother's Day bundles.
Solawave: Save 25% on game-changing skincare devices and more products from Solawave.
Too Faced: Get 25% off Too Faced lipsticks, lip liners, and lip glosses.
Violet Grey: Save 50% on Charlotte Tilbury, Maison Margiela, Byredo, and more top beauty brands.
Today's Best Home Deals
iRobot Deals
More Home Deals
Amerisleep: Get $450 off an Amerisleep mattress.
Avocado Mattress: Take 15% off Avocado Mattress during the Earth Month Sale.
Brooklinen: Get 45% off luxurious bedding bundles from Brooklinen. Plus, save 25% on towels, sheets, and more home must-haves.
Casper: Get 25% off Casper mattresses and more.
Cocoon by Sealy: Take 35% off your Cocoon by Sealy purchase.
Cozy Earth: Shop 30% off deals on luxuriously soft essentials from Cozy Earth.
Crate & Barrel: Get 20% off during the Crate & Barrel Outdoor Sale.
DreamCloud: Save 50% on DreamCloud mattresses.
Ember: Use the code BESTMOM to get 20% off select warming mugs and accessories from Ember.
Etsy: Save up to 30% on Mother's Day gifts from Etsy.
Hexclad: Shop cookware deals from the Hexclad Mother's Day Sale.
Hurom: Take $100 off Hurom juicers with the code HEALTHYMOM.
Le Creuset: Get $150 off the Le Creuset Signature Sauteuse, which combines everything you love about a deep sauté pan, fry pan and a Dutch Oven.
Leesa: Take 25% off a Leesa mattress. Plus, get 2 free pillows ($180 value).
Nectar Sleep: Shop 40% off deals on Nectar Sleep mattresses.
Nuzzie: Score 25% off my favorite weighted blankets from Nuzzie with the code MOTHERSDAY25. Get an EXTRA 20% off 2+ blackets with the promo code BUYMORESHAREMORE.
Our Place: Save 40% on Our Place cookware, kitchen tools, and more.
Pottery Barn: Shop deals up to 60% off on home must-haves from Pottery Barn.
Purple: Get $700 off a Purple mattress and base.
Sleep Number: Don't miss 40% off deals on mattresses and more from Sleep Number.
Sur La Table: Save 30% on small appliances from Sur La Table.
Vitruvi: Save 25% on Vitruvi diffusers and essential oils. I have 6 Vitruvi diffusers and love them so much.
Walmart: Don't miss these 65% off flash deals from Walmart: mattresses, treadmills, air fryers, and more.
Wayfair: Get outdoor furniture for just $100.
West Elm: Shop 60% off home deals from West Elm.
More Deals
Away: Get $50 off any best-selling suitcase and bag combo from Away.
BruMate: Save 20% on select Brumate travel mugs.
Disney: Take 30% off Loungefly, Spirit Jersey, and more Disney merch.
JBL: Get 39% off the JBL Xtreme 3 Bluetooth Speaker.
Loungefly: Fan out and save 30% on Disney, Sanrio, Harry Potter, and more from Loungefly.
Samsonite: Travel in style with 50% off Samsonite luggage discounts.
Therabody: Get up to $250 off Therabody devices.
What are the best deals right now?
How can I find the best deals?
If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.
What stores always have deals?
Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom Rack, Banana Republic Factory, Coach Outlet, the lululemon We Made Too Much section, Kate Spade Outlet, J.Crew Factory, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls.
