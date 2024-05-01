Jason Kelce Proves He Needs No Pointers on Being a Girl Dad to 3 Daughters With Kylie Kelce

Jason Kelce—who shares daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 13 months, with Kylie Kelce—responded to a fan who speculated there will be moments when "your girls will frustrate you."

Watch: Jason Kelce Has a New Gig After NFL Retirement

Jason Kelce already has a game plan for parenting.

Although the former Philadelphia Eagles player—who shares daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 13 months, with Kylie Kelce—needs no coaching when it comes to being a girl dad, he had the perfect response when one fan offered him some pro advice.

"Not sure if you will ever see this," the fan named Carl began in an April 27 tweet, "but I wanted to drop something for you since you have entertained me so much this past year."

After seeing Jason around his daughters, Carl told him to soak up every moment.

"I'm a girl-dad but mine is now 30," he continued. "There will be times your girls will frustrate you. Remember the times you have now and it won't matter."

Jason, 36, knew the wisdom was spot-on, writing back, "Love this advice, Thank you Carl!!"

The NFL star—whose brother Travis Kelce is dating Taylor Swift—will get a chance to spend even more time with his family going forward. After all, he announced his retirement from football in March, a career move that his wife supported whole-heartedly.

Inside Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce’s Family Home

"I always tell people that no matter what happens with football, how it ends," Kylie said in his 2023 Kelce documentary, "I would like him to retire when he's still able to get down on the floor and play with our kids comfortably."

And while he'll certainly have time for more tea parties, Jason won't be totally out of a job. He'll soon transition over to a career in television and become a commentator on ESPN's Monday Night Countdown, the pregame show for Monday Night Football, a source familiar with the negotiations told TODAY.com on April 29. 

Before he returns to ESPN, see Jason in action with these sweet photos with his family:

Love at First Sight

After a not-so-smooth first date, Jason and Kylie would hit off when they went out again, with the two making their relationship Instagram official in November 2015.

Total Touchdown

After tying the knot in 2018, Kylie reflected on celebrating the wins in life alongside her now-husband.

"This off-season was my favorite yet," she wrote in a social media post that July. "It was short but oh so sweet. I am so incredibly proud to call this man my husband, and I can’t wait to watch his hard work and dedication through another season."

Baby on Board

By October 2019, the couple expanded their family, welcoming baby Wyatt into the world.

Family of Four

Two years later, their second daughter Elliotte, joined her big sister.

Party of Five

Just one year later, Kylie shared that "another Kelce lady" would be added to the bunch with an adorable set of photos.

Baby Bennett

In February 2023, the couple welcomed their third child, with her arrival coming nearly two weeks after Jason faced off against brother Travis at the 2023 Super Bowl.

Golden Girls

The NFL star shared a glimpse at his oldest daughters holding a huge prize in May 2023, writing on Instagram, "Never in a million years did I think I’d hold the Larry O’Brien trophy, let alone that it would be in my house!! Unbelievable honor to see it in person. The size is incredible, looks so small when NBA players are holding it, but it’s actually massive!! The girls were very interested in it."

Perfect Teammates

The couple shared a look at the family of five while on the field that August, joking in a joint Instagram post, "Here for the Rita’s and obstacle courses with dad after practice."

