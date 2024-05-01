Jason Kelce Proves He Needs No Pointers on Being a Girl Dad to 3 Daughters With Kylie Kelce

Watch : Jason Kelce Has a New Gig After NFL Retirement

Jason Kelce already has a game plan for parenting.

Although the former Philadelphia Eagles player—who shares daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 13 months, with Kylie Kelce—needs no coaching when it comes to being a girl dad, he had the perfect response when one fan offered him some pro advice.

"Not sure if you will ever see this," the fan named Carl began in an April 27 tweet, "but I wanted to drop something for you since you have entertained me so much this past year."

After seeing Jason around his daughters, Carl told him to soak up every moment.

"I'm a girl-dad but mine is now 30," he continued. "There will be times your girls will frustrate you. Remember the times you have now and it won't matter."

Jason, 36, knew the wisdom was spot-on, writing back, "Love this advice, Thank you Carl!!"

The NFL star—whose brother Travis Kelce is dating Taylor Swift—will get a chance to spend even more time with his family going forward. After all, he announced his retirement from football in March, a career move that his wife supported whole-heartedly.