Will Jake Shane Be a Godparent to BFF Sofia Richie's Baby? He Says...

Jake Shane has an inkling that Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge won't be asking him to be their baby girl's godparent.

After all, the TikToker—known as Octopusslover8 to over 2.8 million of his followers on the social media platform—believes he's the "world's worst babysitter."

"One time, I was babysitting this baby and it started crying," he told E! News' The Rundown host Erin Lim Rhodes in an exclusive interview. "I called the parents and said, 'You have to come home.'"

Jake continued, "They came home, and I never babysat again."

Instead, the comedian—who's hosting a live version of Therapuss with Jake Shane at Irvine Improv May 1—said Sofia and Elliot told him that he'll have a different role in their family, quipping, "I'm Uncle Puss."

As for baby names? Jake is a fish out of water on suggestions for Sofia, saying, "I leave that up to her."

Sofia, 25, and Elliot, 30, announced their pregnancy in January, with the model debuting her growing bump on the cover of Vogue. The baby news came nine months after the couple's extravagant French wedding, which Jake attended along with guests such as Lionel Richie, Nicole Richie, Cameron Diaz, Joel Madden, Benji Madden, Joel Madden, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum.