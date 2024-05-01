Exclusive

Will Jake Shane Be a Godparent to BFF Sofia Richie's Baby? He Says...

Jake Shane—a.k.a. Octopusslover8 on TikTok—exclusively shared with E! News' The Rundown if pal Sofia Richie has named him the godparent of her and Elliot Grainge's baby girl.

May 01, 2024
BabiesPregnanciesInterviewsExclusivesCeleb KidsCelebritiessnapchat rundownSofia RichieInfluencerTikTok
Jake Shane has an inkling that Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge won't be asking him to be their baby girl's godparent.

After all, the TikToker—known as Octopusslover8 to over 2.8 million of his followers on the social media platform—believes he's the "world's worst babysitter."

"One time, I was babysitting this baby and it started crying," he told E! News' The Rundown host Erin Lim Rhodes in an exclusive interview. "I called the parents and said, 'You have to come home.'"

Jake continued, "They came home, and I never babysat again."

Instead, the comedian—who's hosting a live version of Therapuss with Jake Shane at Irvine Improv May 1—said Sofia and Elliot told him that he'll have a different role in their family, quipping, "I'm Uncle Puss."

As for baby names? Jake is a fish out of water on suggestions for Sofia, saying, "I leave that up to her."

Sofia, 25, and Elliot, 30, announced their pregnancy in January, with the model debuting her growing bump on the cover of Vogue. The baby news came nine months after the couple's extravagant French wedding, which Jake attended along with guests such as Lionel RichieNicole Richie, Cameron DiazJoel Madden, Benji MaddenJoel MaddenParis Hilton and Carter Reum.

photos
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge's Wedding Album

"It was such a good, fun weekend," he recounted to The Rundown, sharing that the highlight was when Sofia was surprised with an appearance from her favorite musician. "She didn't know that Stephen Sanchez was going to perform."

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images; Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

At the nuptials, Sofia was serenaded with a special rendition Stephen's 2023 hit "Until I Found You," with the lyrics swapped from "Georgia" to her name.

"Getting to see her face as he started singing 'Sofia' was so cool," Jake noted. "It was literally the best weekend ever."

Catch his full interview on The Rundown on Snapchat May 1.

And for more of Sofia and Elliot's love story, keep reading.

Instagram/Sofia Richie

Romance Rumors

Sofia Richie sparked dating rumors with music executive Elliot Grainge in the spring of 2021, nearly a year after her breakup from Scott Disick.

Though the pair's history went way back—as Elliot's dad, Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge, is a longtime friend of Sofia's father Lionel Richie—romance speculation started swirling when they were seen out on a date

Instagram/Sofia Richie

Instagram Official

The model confirmed her relationship with Elliot in April 2021, posting this PDA photo on Instagram.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for EJAF

Father's Approval

Shortly Sofia went public with the romance, a source told E! News that Lionel gave his seal of approval.

"He thinks they are a perfect match and it was very natural progression for Sofia and Elliot to get together," the insider said in April 2021. "They are all family friends and Sofia and Elliot [started] hanging out more recently this year."

Instagram

Engaged

Elliot popped the question in early 2022 during a Hawaiian vacation with friends and family.

"Sofia truly had no idea," another source told E! News at the time. "She thought they were just going on a fun vacation. Sofia's reaction was epic, she was so surprised and taken back."

Instagram

Wedding Preparations

In May 2022, the couple celebrated their engagement with their inner circle—including Sofia's sister Nicole Richie and brother-in-law Joel Madden—at a backyard bash.

Instagram

Married

Sofia and Elliot tied the knot on April 22, 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the South of France.

 

Instagram / Sofia Richie

Honeymooners

The newlyweds jetted off for their tropical honeymoon shortly after the lavish nuptials.

Instagram/Sofia Richie

Oh Baby

Sofia announced her pregnancy in January 2024, telling Vogue, "I've learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life. And also just like what the female body is capable of."

The influencer continued, "Every week brings new things, whether it's hormonal shifts or expansion—there's just so much our bodies go through, and it's so interesting to experience it all."

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

It's a Girl!

Days after sharing news of her pregnancy, Sofia posted a TikTok video of her and Elliot's reaction to learning that they were having a daughter.

"Oh my god," Sofia screamed after she was showered with pink confetti during an intimate backyard reveal with Elliot. "I'm so excited!"

