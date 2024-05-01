Mark Consuelos Confesses to Kelly Ripa That He Recently Kissed Another Woman

Mark Consuelos admitted to wife Kelly Ripa that he shared a kiss with another woman while celebrating his soccer team's win, calling the encounter a "smooch" except "passionate."

By Leah Degrazia May 01, 2024 1:20 AMTags
Kelly RipaCheatingCouplesCelebritiesMark Consuelos
Watch: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Reveal Their Romantic 28th Wedding Anniversary Plans (Exclusive)

Mark Consuelos is coming clean. 

The Riverdale alum confessed to wife Kelly Ripa that he shared a "passionate" kiss with another woman in Italy over the weekend while celebrating the championship victory of Italy's Campobasso 1919 soccer team, which the couple co-own.

"We look at each other and we're so excited," Mark recalled to Kelly during the April 30 episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, "and there's this glass and we come to the glass, and you know what? I kissed her."

And that's not the only admission the All My Children actor made. He also detailed the kiss for his wife, describing it as a "smooch" but "passionate."

"I actually closed my eyes during the kiss," the 53-year-old quipped. "I closed my eyes, and my back foot went up." 

Kelly agreed that Mark's celebratory moment sounded fiery, given that he "never closes his eyes" for kisses.

But the talk show host wasn't worried about her husband's intimate moment with another woman. In fact, she only had one question for Mark, asking, "Do we have footage?" Unfortunately, Mark couldn't provide the receipts. 

photos
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Cutest Family Moments

This isn't the first time the couple—who share kids Michael, 26, Lola, 22, and Joaquin, 21—have opted for honesty on air. Back in March, Kelly divulged to viewers why Mark had kept her up the night before the show.

Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Trending Stories

1

Mark Consuelos Admits to Kelly Ripa That He Kissed Another Woman

2

Melissa McCarthy Reacts to Barbra Streisand Asking If She Uses Ozempic

3

Emily Blunt Details Taylor Swift's Sweet Words To Her Daughter

"You were very," Kelly told Mark during the March 20 episode before pausing, "vocal last night. A lot of sounds. A lot of snoring. I put in my noise canceling head phones. Normally, they work beautifully, but they did not work last night."

Recounting how she was "jostling and jiggling" him to wake up, she added, "You could not be deterred. You would not be stopped."

Likewise, Mark was a good sport about the grievance, replying with a laugh, "Maybe I was dying."

Keep reading for more cute, relatable moments between Mark and Kelly: 

Instagram / Mark Consuelos
Happy Birthday Kelly

"Happy Birthday to my best friend, lover, confidant. My dance partner in life..My forever girl," Mark Consuelos wrote on Kelly Ripa's 51st birthday, alongside a group of pics of the two on a beach. "For all the important days we've missed being together over many years, I'm so grateful to spend this special day with you. I love you, Happy Birthday amore', M."

Instagram
"Throwback Sunday"

The morning show star shared a "Throwback Sunday" photo of the Riverdale alum flashing his abs as he relaxed on the beach.

Instagram
Strike a Pose

She also turned up the heat with this shot of her hubby fixing his sunglasses.

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

And the talk show host shared a sweet pic of the duo walking arm in arm along the sand.

Instagram
A Live-ly Celebration

"So proud of my girl. 15year live anniversary. #KellysSweet15 #quinceañera"

Instagram
A Cute Brunch

"The band is back together again... Brunch with the Consuelos gang..."

Instagram
A Christmas-gram

"Live! Christmas party on FLEEK! @instasuelos on FLEEK! False eyelashes on FLEEK! (Mine, not his)"

Instagram
XOXO

"#bae watch."

Instagram
Double Trouble

"Can't make this sh#! Up. Small calf tear."

Instagram
Star Power

"Sooo proud of you @kellyripa ...so well deserved...xoxxo" 

Instagram
Fireworks

"Thank you @marcobenattar for a great Montreal weekend."

Instagram
Love Train

"On our way to Formula 1. Grand Prix Montreal"

Instagram
Perfect Match

"Nobody I'd rather spend hump day with than @instasuelos for obvious reasons."

Instagram
Beach Bums

"Here he comes.........@instasuelos always scintillating........always shirtless. #cohosting"

Instagram
Sparks Fly

"Happy hump day to my beloved @instasuelos ! Thank you for making everyday feel like hump day!" 

Instagram
Party Animals

"New Years Eve with @instasuelos is EVERYTHING!"

Instagram
Destination: Marriage

"Canton here we come @michaelstrahan start chillin the tequila" 

Instagram
Look of Love

"What are you lookin at"

Instagram
Dynamic Duo

"Going to the chapel........#instasuelos"

NEXT GALLERY: Hottest Celeb Couples on Instagram

 

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Mark Consuelos Admits to Kelly Ripa That He Kissed Another Woman

2

Melissa McCarthy Reacts to Barbra Streisand Asking If She Uses Ozempic

3

Emily Blunt Details Taylor Swift's Sweet Words To Her Daughter

4

Proof Justin Timberlake's Son Has Inherited His Iconic *NSYNC Curls

5

Barbra Streisand Defends Asking Melissa McCarthy About Ozempic Use