Mark Consuelos Confesses to Kelly Ripa That He Recently Kissed Another Woman

Watch : Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Reveal Their Romantic 28th Wedding Anniversary Plans (Exclusive)

Mark Consuelos is coming clean.

The Riverdale alum confessed to wife Kelly Ripa that he shared a "passionate" kiss with another woman in Italy over the weekend while celebrating the championship victory of Italy's Campobasso 1919 soccer team, which the couple co-own.

"We look at each other and we're so excited," Mark recalled to Kelly during the April 30 episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, "and there's this glass and we come to the glass, and you know what? I kissed her."

And that's not the only admission the All My Children actor made. He also detailed the kiss for his wife, describing it as a "smooch" but "passionate."

"I actually closed my eyes during the kiss," the 53-year-old quipped. "I closed my eyes, and my back foot went up."

Kelly agreed that Mark's celebratory moment sounded fiery, given that he "never closes his eyes" for kisses.

But the talk show host wasn't worried about her husband's intimate moment with another woman. In fact, she only had one question for Mark, asking, "Do we have footage?" Unfortunately, Mark couldn't provide the receipts.