Met Gala 2024: Bad Bunny’s Red Carpet Look Will Send You Down the Rabbit Hole 

Watch : Bad Bunny's Steamy Bathtub Pics: 'Saltburn' Inspired?

Bad Bunny will be the most wanted after his killer 2024 Met Gala appearance.

The "Safaera" rapper made a bold fashion statement while arriving at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute benefit in NYC on May 6 wearing a custom all black ensemble from Maison Margelia. In addition to the dainty dotted vertical pinstripes, his looked featured a pop of color with a red strip running up the inside of his trousers.

Bad Bunny completed the look with black sunglasses, gloves, a black hat, and a small bouquet of flowers that were, quite fittingly, all black. (See all the stars at the Met Gala here.)

It only makes sense why El Conejo Malo (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) would co-chair this year's Met Gala alongside Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lopez, as he fully embraced the "Garden of Time" theme. After all, the "Yo Visto Así" singer has never been afraid to take style risks and push the boundaries of fashion. Back in 2022, Benito made his Met Gala debut in a show-stopping Burberry gown that featured a tailored suit top with dramatic puffed sleeves.