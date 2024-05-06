Met Gala 2024: Bad Bunny’s Red Carpet Look Will Send You Down the Rabbit Hole 

Bad Bunny had all eyes on him at the Met Gala 2024 red carpet. See every detail of his iconic look while co-chairing fashion’s biggest night for the “The Garden of Time” theme on May 6.

Bad Bunny will be the most wanted after his killer 2024 Met Gala appearance. 

The "Safaera" rapper made a bold fashion statement while arriving at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute benefit in NYC on May 6 wearing a custom all black ensemble from Maison Margelia. In addition to the dainty dotted vertical pinstripes, his looked featured a pop of color with a red strip running up the inside of his trousers.  

Bad Bunny completed the look with black sunglasses, gloves, a black hat, and a small bouquet of flowers that were, quite fittingly, all black. (See all the stars at the Met Gala here.) 

It only makes sense why El Conejo Malo (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) would co-chair this year's Met Gala alongside Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lopez, as he fully embraced the "Garden of Time" theme. After all, the "Yo Visto Así" singer has never been afraid to take style risks and push the boundaries of fashion. Back in 2022, Benito made his Met Gala debut in a show-stopping Burberry gown that featured a tailored suit top with dramatic puffed sleeves.

Met Gala: Best Dressed Stars

"We mixed the men's looks with women's," he told Vogue in a 2022 interview, noting the look celebrated styles from the Gilded Age in his home of Puerto Rico.

The Bullet Train star didn't stop there with his fuego looks that continuously challenge the status quo. 

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Just last year, the Grammy winner stunned at the Met Gala in a custom white-hot suit by Jacquemu. Showing off the backless design with a "J" pendant and a floor-length shawl with camellia flowers, the 30-year-old posed on the red carpet before joining then-girlfriend Kendall Jenner inside. For her part, the Kardashians star wowed in a pantless Marc Jacobs sequined look. 

Although news broke in December that the two parted ways, they were later seen leaving Variety's 2024 Oscars after-party together in the same car, hinting they're still close.

To see all the stars on the Met Gala red carpet, keep reading.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Zendaya

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Jennifer Lopez

In custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lily James

In Erdem.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Steven Yeun

In Thom Browne.

John Shearer/WireImage

Francesco Carrozzini & Bee Carrozzini

Bee in Alexander McQueen SS16 RTW.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Bad Bunny

In custom Maison Margiela.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth

In Tom Ford.

Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

Elsa Pataky

In Tom Ford.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Emma Chamberlain

In custom Jean Paul Gaultier.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gwendoline Christie

In custom Maison Margiela.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

La La Anthony

In Alexander McQueen FW22 RTW.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Maleah Joi Moon

John Shearer/WireImage

Luciana Barroso Damon & Matt Damon

In Christian Dior SS22 Couture and Christian Dior.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Anna Wintour

In custom Loewe.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ashley Graham

In Ludovic de Saint Sernin and Jared jewelry.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Rebecca Ferguson

In Thom Browne.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Deborah Roberts

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Ben Simmons

In Thom Browne.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Jill Kargman

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Jessica Serfaty

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Nichapat Suphap

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Alexandra Michler Kopelman

In Emilia Wickstead SS18 RTW.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lisa Love

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Reece Feldman

In Thom Browne.

