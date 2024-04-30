Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Son Has Inherited His Iconic *NSYNC Curls in New Pic

Watch : Justin Timberlake Confirms NSYNC Collaboration On New Album!

It ain't no lie: Justin Timberlake has passed on his blonde curly hair to his and Jessica Biel's youngest son.

In fact, their 2-year-old Phineas was rocking golden curls—similar to the ones Justin had during his *NSYNC days—in photos shared by Jessica on April 30. Clad in a gray baseball cap reading "JUSTIN," the tiny tot posed alongside his brown-haired brother Silas, 9, with both their backs turned toward the camera.

Much like his younger sibling, Silas also to showed support for their dad through fashion, donning on a jacket from the "SexyBack" singer's Forget Tomorrow World Tour merch line.

Another picture included in the post showed Jessica, 42, embracing Justin, 43, backstage at his concert.

As the 7th Heaven alum quipped on Instagram, "It's a family affair y'all."

Indeed, Justin and Jessica's kids have been very involved in their lives. Though the couple—who tied the knot in 2012—have refrained from posting photos of their sons' faces, they've occasionally shared details about their family of four.