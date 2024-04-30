Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Son Has Inherited His Iconic *NSYNC Curls in New Pic

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 2, made a rare public appearance at the *NSYNC alum's Forget Tomorrow World Tour kickoff concert.

Watch: Justin Timberlake Confirms NSYNC Collaboration On New Album!

It ain't no lie: Justin Timberlake has passed on his blonde curly hair to his and Jessica Biel's youngest son.

In fact, their 2-year-old Phineas was rocking golden curls—similar to the ones Justin had during his *NSYNC days—in photos shared by Jessica on April 30. Clad in a gray baseball cap reading "JUSTIN," the tiny tot posed alongside his brown-haired brother Silas, 9, with both their backs turned toward the camera.

Much like his younger sibling, Silas also to showed support for their dad through fashion, donning on a jacket from the "SexyBack" singer's Forget Tomorrow World Tour merch line.

Another picture included in the post showed Jessica, 42, embracing Justin, 43, backstage at his concert.

As the 7th Heaven alum quipped on Instagram, "It's a family affair y'all."

Indeed, Justin and Jessica's kids have been very involved in their lives. Though the couple—who tied the knot in 2012—have refrained from posting photos of their sons' faces, they've occasionally shared details about their family of four.

 

Justin Timberlake Through the Years

"My kids make my life totally insane and so fun," Jessica told E! News last June, "and so full of love."

 

Instagram/Jessica Biel

And according to Jessica, Justin is the core of their clan.

"To the world, you are a dad. But to your family, you are the world," she wrote in a Father's Day tribute that same month. "I don't know who said that, but whomever it was, they bodied that s--t. We love you baby. Thank you for being our everything!"

To see more of Justin and Jessica's family moments with their sons, keep reading.

Instagram/Jessica Biel

Backstage Pass

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's sons Silas and Phineas rocked the singer's Forget Tomorrow World Tour merch when he kicked off the concert series in April 2024.

Instagram / Justin Timberlake

Mother & Son

Jessica hugged the couple's youngest son Phineas, as seen in this video Justin shared on the actress' 42nd birthday in March 2024.

Instagram / Justin Timberlake

Selfia at Sunset

Justin shared this pic on Jessica's 42nd birthday in March 2024.

Instagram / Justin Timberlake

Couple's Selfie

Justin also shared this snap on Jessica's 42nd birthday in March 2024.

Instagram
Group Hug

Jessica posted a sweet family snapshot as part of her Instagram tribute to Justin on Father's Day 2022. 

justintimberlake / Instagram
Family Band

Justin celebrated Father's Day 2022 by sharing a photo of his "two favorite melodies," sons Silas and Phineas, playing piano together. 

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Happy 40th Birthday, Jessica

Jessica shared this sweet pic of herself with sons on her 40th birthday.

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Sweet Tribute

This was Silas and Phin's birthday banner for Jessica.

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Lovebirds

Justin and Jessica enjoyed cake on her 40th birthday.

Instagram / @jessicabiel
A Walk to Remember

"Thankful for my guys," she captioned heartwarming holiday snap. "Merry Christmas everybody!!"

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Jessica Biel and Her "Little Man"

Jessica celebrated her "little man" on his big day back in April 2020. Happy birthday, Silas! 

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Birthday Wishes

The Sinner actress marked her birthday on March 3, 2020 with a special cake and her one and only. On Instagram she wrote, "Celebrating my birthday in style... and by that I mean, in pajamas. I made Justin PROMISE not to sing Happy Birthday to me, so he improvised. Sorry you can't hear it, but I'm still laughing. Thank you, you wonderful human, for really listening to me, and for throwing my kinda party. And thank YOU ALL for the birthday wishes. Feeling the love." 

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Sweet Moments

On Valentine's Day 2020, Jessica shared a sweet picture of Justin and their son Silas on Instagram. She captioned it, "My valentines. Love you guys to the moon."

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Couple Goals

Jessica and Justin looked madly in love at her birthday party in March 2019.

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Happy Independence Day

Justin, Jessica and son Silas celebrated Fourth of July 2019.

Instagram / Justin Timberlake
Mother's Day 2019

The trio enjoyed some time at the beach to mark the holiday.

Instagram
Disney Magic

When it comes to Halloween night, Justin and Jessica always go all out. Anyone remember their Toy Story looks from 2017? 

Instagram
Halloween Envy

"Happy Halloween from Poppy, Branch and lil Branch. We be Trollin'..." Jessica wrote on Instagram after Halloween 2016. 

Instagram
A Mother's Love

"If that pic doesn't say ‘City Of Love' then I'm out..." Justin shared with his social media followers in July 2018. We can't help but agree. 

Instagram
Costume Winners

"They got candy? LEGO!" Justin shared with his Instagram followers on Halloween 2018. 

Instagram
Look of Love

"To my husband who I watch with awe everyday as he guides and teaches, encourages and supports, and above all, LOVES the sh$t, out of his own young man," Jessica wrote on Instagram. "Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there. We can't do this parenting thing without you."

Instagram
Boo

The famous trio dressed up as Batman, Robin and Harley Quinn for Halloween 2018. "This Halloween was one hell of a block party!" she shared on Instagram. "Happy Halloween from our LEGO family to yours."

