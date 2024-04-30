Barbra Streisand Clarifies Why She Asked Melissa McCarthy About Ozempic

Watch : Melissa McCarthy Reacts to Barbra Streisand’s Ozempic Question

Barbra Streisand was just trying to be a funny nice girl.

The A Star Is Born actress set the record straight on why she questioned whether Melissa McCarthy has been using weight-loss drug Ozempic after her brazen comment caused quite a stir.

"I went on Instagram to see the photos we'd posted of the beautiful flowers I'd received for my birthday!" Barbra explained in an April 30 post on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Below them was a photo of my friend Melissa McCarthy who I sang with on my Encore album."

Clarifying that she thought Melissa "looked fantastic," the 82-year-old added, "I just wanted to pay her a compliment. I forgot the world is reading!"

Barbra's explanation arrives less than 24 hours after Melissa, 53, shared a snap of her walking down the street in a pastel green dress to attend the Center Theater Group gala alongside director Adam Shankman.