Demi Moore's 2024 Met Gala Dress Is, Um, Made From Wallpaper

Watch : Demi Moore Looks Radiant in Unexpected Ensemble

Give us, give us Moore.

Five years after Demi Moore made a rare appearance at the 2019 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala—her first since 2011—the legendary actress took her place atop the iconic NYC museum's steps once again for the 2024 Met Gala.

And while the star of Ryan Murphy's latest FX anthology series Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans wasn't the only star to nail the night's required "Garden of Time" theme, honoring the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibit (see every ethereally dressed celeb here), there's no argument that she understood the assignment, opting for a Queen of Hearts-inspired look.

Bearing a striking silhouette, the gown features pink and white flowers that cover the structured hips as well as the circular shoulders. This last feature, which begin at Demi's collar bones and extend above her shoulders before curving down and meeting in the back, also feature protuding black arrows.

And to make the look even more interesting, Harris Reed—who arrived alongside Demi on the carpet—revealed to Vogue that the duo's dresses are made of none other than wallpaper, helping it achieve the structured look.