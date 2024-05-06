Demi Moore's 2024 Met Gala Dress Is, Um, Made From Wallpaper

Though Demi Moore has attended the Met Gala just one time in the past 13 years, when she reappeared atop the famed steps, it was as if she had never left.

By Sarah Grossbart May 06, 2024 11:33 PMTags
Red CarpetDemi MooreMet GalaCelebritiesE! Insider
Watch: Demi Moore Looks Radiant in Unexpected Ensemble

Give us, give us Moore. 

Five years after Demi Moore made a rare appearance at the 2019 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala—her first since 2011—the legendary actress took her place atop the iconic NYC museum's steps once again for the 2024 Met Gala.

And while the star of Ryan Murphy's latest FX anthology series Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans wasn't the only star to nail the night's required "Garden of Time" theme, honoring the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibit (see every ethereally dressed celeb here), there's no argument that she understood the assignment, opting for a Queen of Hearts-inspired look. 

Bearing a striking silhouette, the gown features pink and white flowers that cover the structured hips as well as the circular shoulders. This last feature, which begin at Demi's collar bones and extend above her shoulders before curving down and meeting in the back, also feature protuding black arrows.

And to make the look even more interesting, Harris Reed—who arrived alongside Demi on the carpet—revealed to Vogue that the duo's dresses are made of none other than wallpaper, helping it achieve the structured look. 

photos
Met Gala 2024: Couples on the Red Carpet

Of course conquering a carpet is all in a night's work for the 61-year-old, who recently stunned in a sparkly metallic mesh Dolce&Gabbana at an April party for the brand in Milan, picked a cream Schiaparelli to serve as stylist Brad Goreski's plus-one at The Hollywood Reporter's powerful stylists dinner and opted for a sheer LBD at Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show last fall. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

And then there's that other role she's acing as grandma to her and ex Bruce Willis' eldest daughter's Rumer Willis' 12-month-old Louetta

"She's just a pure joy," Moore told E! News of her granddaughter at a January screening of Common Ground. "It really is all the cliches. You get all the fun and joy, and you get to go to bed early and have a good night's sleep."

Though you don't want to sleep on Moore and the other fashion-forward attendees who dressed to impress in all manner of flora and fauna for The Garden of Time theme. Check out how all the stars blossomed on the Met steps. 

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In custom Maison Margiela Couture.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Rosalía

In custom Christian Dior.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Zendaya

In Maison Margiela.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Doja Cat

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Dua Lipa

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Allison Williams

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Rachel Zegler

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kerry Washington

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union

Kristina Bumphrey/WWD via Getty Images

Irina Shayk

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Amelia Gray

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Meg Ryan

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lily Gladstone

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Andrew Scott

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Charli XCX

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

In custom Balenciaga.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

In Givenchy Haute Couture.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Camila Morrone

John Shearer/WireImage

Lana Del Rey

In custom Alexander McQueen.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Donatella Versace

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jeff Goldblum

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Damson Idris

John Shearer/WireImage

Sarah Paulson

John Shearer/WireImage

Gracie Abrams

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Taylor Russell

John Shearer/WireImage

Karol G

John Shearer / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Cynthia Erivo

In Thom Browne.

John Shearer/WireImage

Lil Nas X

In custom LUAR.

photos
View More Photos From Met Gala 2024: Red Carpet Fashion
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App