Emily Blunt Reveals What Taylor Swift Told Her Daughter That Almost Made Her Faint

Emily Blunt's daughter might not look like Clara Bow, but Taylor Swift still thought she was dazzling.

The Fall Guy actress recently detailed an encounter she and John Krasinski's eldest daughter, Hazel, 10, had with the "Fortnight" singer.

"She's the nicest," Emily said of Taylor on the April 29 episode of Howard Stern. "She was so nice to my kids. My oldest kid has just cut all of her hair off, this very short haircut that she was very self-conscious about. And Taylor Swift, goes like, ‘God look at you, you're just this ‘60s Beatnik cool kid. I love your style'"

And Emily—who also shares daughter Violet, 7, with the Office alum—said the compliment certainly made Hazel feel plucked like a rose.

"I thought my child was going to faint," she recalled. "It was the best thing anyone has done for my child."

Gushing over Taylor once more, the Devil Wears Prada actress added, "She's very cool."

Of course, this isn't the first time Emily has spoken highly of the "Karma" singer. Earlier this month, the 41-year-old declared herself a "colossal" Swiftie quipping, "Isn't everyone?"