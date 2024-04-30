Emily Blunt Reveals What Taylor Swift Told Her Daughter That Almost Made Her Faint

Emily Blunt, a self-proclaimed colossal Swiftie, recently shared a sweet compliment Taylor Swift paid to her and John Krasinski’s daughter.

By Olivia Evans Apr 30, 2024 8:53 PMTags
Taylor SwiftEmily BluntCelebritiesThe Eras Tour
Watch: See All of Taylor Swift's MET GALA Eras: We Need to Calm Down at These Looks!

Emily Blunt's daughter might not look like Clara Bow, but Taylor Swift still thought she was dazzling. 

The Fall Guy actress recently detailed an encounter she and John Krasinski's eldest daughter, Hazel, 10, had with the "Fortnight" singer. 

"She's the nicest," Emily said of Taylor on the April 29 episode of Howard Stern. "She was so nice to my kids. My oldest kid has just cut all of her hair off, this very short haircut that she was very self-conscious about. And Taylor Swift, goes like, ‘God look at you, you're just this ‘60s Beatnik cool kid. I love your style'"

And Emily—who also shares daughter Violet, 7, with the Office alum—said the compliment certainly made Hazel feel plucked like a rose. 

"I thought my child was going to faint," she recalled. "It was the best thing anyone has done for my child."

Gushing over Taylor once more, the Devil Wears Prada actress added,  "She's very cool."

Of course, this isn't the first time Emily has spoken highly of the "Karma" singer. Earlier this month, the 41-year-old declared herself a "colossal" Swiftie quipping, "Isn't everyone?"

photos
Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department Easter Eggs

And she even shared her current favorite track from the Miss Americana star's discography. 

"Cruel Summer," she told Access Hollywood. "I'd say is pretty up there for me."

And while Emily now considers herself a fan of Taylor—and said she'll even attend the Eras Tour in August—the duo actually go way back. 

Ashok Kumar/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Trending Stories

1

Melissa McCarthy Reacts to Barbra Streisand Asking If She Uses Ozempic

2

Why Bella Hadid Is Stepping Away From Modeling Amid Move to Texas

3

It Ends With Us First Look Teases Lily & Atlas' Reunion

In fact, Emily and Taylor both attended a baby shower in honor of mutual friend Blake Lively back in 2016. 

It will be a few more months until Taylor and Emily (possibly) reunite backstage at the London leg of the Eras Tour, but read on for more celebrities who've shown their support for Taylor's record breaking shows. 

Instagram

Travis Kelce & Rita Ora

"It’s fair to say Sydney always delivers," Rita Ora captioned Instagram photos from Taylor Swift's Feb. 23 show, including a snap with Travis Kelce. "Or shall we say our TayTay @taylorswift always delivers!”

Instagram

Taika Waititi, Taylor Swift & Rita Ora

Taylor's dad Scott Swift delivered an epic photobomb.

Instagram

Katy Perry

"Got to see an old friend shine tonight," Katy Perry captioned footage on Instagram from the Feb. 23 concert.

Instagram/Tom DeLonge

Tom DeLonge & Rebel Wilson

The Blink-182 rocker—whose band was playing near Taylor's Sydney venue on the same day—and the Pitch Perfect alum hung out in the VIP tent.

Instagram
Jessica Chastain

Jessica captioned the moment with friends in Mexico City, "Spamming u w really good @taylorswift Eras Tour content."

Instagram
Lucy Hale

The Pretty Little Liars star attended with friends Morgan Pesante, Katie Greenthal and Claire Leahy. "Omg??? @taylorswift putting on a show that was so good I can't even process," she wrote. "Nostalgic, empowering, and sparkly."

Instagram
Halsey

The "Bad at Love" singer got in the spirit by making friendship bracelets to trade with fans during the last Los Angeles show.

Instagram

Mariska Hargitay & Savannah Guthrie

"Still in the afterglow of the most magical night," the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star wrote on Instagram Aug. 9 after a bejeweled night out in L.A. "Deepest gratitude to @taylorswift for your poetry and wisdom. You inspire us and connect us to our #delicate tenderness, joy, hope and strength—and most of all, our wish to live and love courageously."

Instagram
Chris Olsen

Sharing pics from an L.A. show, Chris Olsen quoted the T.Swift lyrics in his caption, "I DON'T KNOW HOW IT GETS BETTER THAN THIS."

Instagram
Dylan Mulvaney

"Eras tour (Dylan's version)," the influencer captioned fits of her rocking a Stella McCartney outfit. "@taylorswift you are a goddess best night ever."

Instagram

Spencer Pratt & Heidi Montag

The Hills stars filled a blank space in their calendar with a date night in Los Angeles at the Eras Tour. Heidi Montag captioned their pics, "This was the concert of a lifetime! Legendary! Thank you for the tickets @taylorswift."

Instagram

Jessica Alba & Cash Warren

"@taylorswift with the fam," Jessica Alba wrote, "what a show!" She and husband Cash Warren celebrated their love story by taking their kids Honor, 15, and Haven, 11, and Hayes, 5.

Instagram
Charlize Theron

The Mad Max star danced to "Shake It off" with her kids August and Jackson. "Thank you for the best birthday ever @taylorswift!!!" she wrote. "We had such a great f--king time."

Instagram

Paula Abdul & Vince Vaughn

"What a SHOW," Paula Abdul wrote while posting for a photo with Vince Vaughn and Taylor's parents Scott and Andrea Swift in Los Angeles.

Instagram

James Kennedy, Paula Abdul, Scheana Shay & Ally Lewber

The Vanderpump Rules stars made their wildest dreams come true on the floor with Paula.

Instagram
Alicia Keys

The "No One singer" attended the Aug. 5 show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with her 8-year-old son Genesis.

Instagram / Sofia Vergara
Sofía Vergara

The actress attended one of Swift's shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics founder Anastasia Soare and her daughter, Claudia.

Instagram / Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant

The late Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant and their daughters Natalia Bryant, 20, Bianka Bryant, 6, and Capri Bryant, 4 attended Swift's show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Aug. 3. While performing her song "22," the singer approached Bianka at the end of the stage, hugged her and gifted her a black hat she typically gives a fan during the number. The family later got to hang out with the pop star backstage.

Instagram
Lauren Conrad

The Hills alum was ready to be enchanted at the Aug. 4 show.

TikTok
Max Greenfield

The New Girl star shared a family photo on TikTok ahead of the Aug. 4 show.

Instagram

Elizabeth Banks & Amy Adams

The duo snapped a selfie at SoFi Stadium on the first night of the Eras Tour in Los Angeles, with Elizabeth Banks writing of Taylor's performance, "She was an Angel and a Unicorn and Pure Magic."

Instagram
Sarah Paulson

Elizabeth took a pic of Sarah Paulson showing off her Eras Tour merch from the Casamigos suite.

Instagram
Mindy Kaling

"The first night of the LA Eras tour was everything!" Mindy Kaling wrote after the Aug. 3 show. "@haimtheband set the tone by destroying in their home town and then @taylorswift, well, did her bejeweled thing and 70,000 of us were like 'how can we know every single lyric to 5 hours of songs?'. There were no highlights. It was all highlight."

 

TikTok

Hayley Kiyoko & Becca Tilley

The couple headed to Night One of the tour in Los Angeles, with Becca captioning their look with the "Fearless" lyrics, "I know I wanna ask you to dance right there, in the middle of the parking lot."

Instagram
Brie Larson

Brie Larson shared a pic from her view of the show in Los Angeles.

Instagram
Lupita Nyong'o

Brie captured a video with fellow Marvel star Lupita Nyong'o.

Instagram
Lauren Conrad

The Hills alum was ready for it on Aug. 4 in L.A.

Instagram
Natalia Bryant

Kobe and Vanessa's 20-year-old daughter shared a hug with Taylor after the show.

Instagram
Vanessa Bryant

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to the late basketball player with her outfit for the Aug. 3 concert.

Instagram
Ashley Tisdale

Rocking a custom "Taylor" shirt, the High School Musical star was ready for the Aug. 3 show in Los Angeles.

photos
View More Photos From Celebrities Attending Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Melissa McCarthy Reacts to Barbra Streisand Asking If She Uses Ozempic

2

Why Bella Hadid Is Stepping Away From Modeling Amid Move to Texas

3

It Ends With Us First Look Teases Lily & Atlas' Reunion

4

Barbra Streisand Shamelessly Asks Melissa McCarthy About Ozempic Use

5

Kim Kardashian's New Chin-Grazing Bob Is Her Shortest Haircut to Date