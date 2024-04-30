ABC News Meteorologist Rob Marciano Exits Network After 10 Years

ABC News meteorologist Rob Marciano, who exited GMA Weekends in September, the news division entirely, multiple outlets report.

There's been a change in the ABC News forecast.

Meteorologist Rob Marciano has exited the network after a decade with the company, a source confirms to E! News. Although there has been no official reason for his departure, Puck's Dylan Byers, citing sources familiar with the situation, reported April 30 that Marciano was fired over alleged complaints regarding his behavior. 

E! News has reached out to Marciano's rep and ABC News but has not received a comment.

This network update also comes seven months after Marciano—who shares two kids with his ex Eryn Marciano—announced his exit from Good Morning America's weekend edition.

"This month marks the start of my 10th year with ABC News, and I couldn't be more pumped to continue this journey with all of you," the 55-year-old wrote on Instagram in September. "I always dreamed of working for this network as a kid, and my children are equally psyched that I will now be home most weekends!"

"I'll continue doing what I'm doing, contributing across all ABC shows and platforms Mon-Fri, while getting more quality time with my kiddos on the weekends," he added. "My thanks to the bosses who listened and made this work-life balance possible."

Walt Disney Television/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

Marciano also discussed a new venture outside of the company.

"I'm also grateful for an exciting new project with NatGeo that has me exploring some very very cool stuff," Marciano concluded, "more to come!"

