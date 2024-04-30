Oh Boy! These Mother's Day Picks From Loungefly Are the Perfect Present for Any Disney Mom

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
With Mother's Day right around the corner, it's time to start thinking about what you're going to gift the most special woman in your life this year to show her just how much you appreciate them. Maybe she's a foodie? Or more of a fashionista? Or a jetsetter? Will she say, "Don't buy me anything at all"? Or most importantly, maybe she's a die-hard Disney fan (like the rest of us)? Well, if she is, then she's obviously familiar with Loungefly, home of all incredible Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars accessories from every type of movie and show you can imagine. And trust us, there's no better gift for a Disney fan than an adorable bag they can carry around the parks (or on a daily basis too!).
So, if you're ready to make your mom jump for joy with a gift she'll actually use, we recommend heading straight to Loungefly to shop their current Mother's Day sale. Just make sure to hurry, because it's only running for two days. From $15 retro Disney-themed journals to $30 coveted Loungefly mini backpacks of their favorite character (we're talking about you Mojo Jojo!), keep scrolling for our top picks from their sale.
Snow White Evil Queen Sequin Cosplay Zip Around Wallet
Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the prettiest wallet of them all? This incredibly cool Snow White Evil Queen wallet from Loungefly of course. Featuring Disney's iconic villainess, the front showcases her sinister gaze framed by black sequins, while a golden sequin crown adds a regal touch.
Disney100 Mickey & Friends Lunchbox Stationery Journal
Embrace Disney nostalgia with this vintage lunchbox-shaped journal, showcasing beloved characters like Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. Complete with sticky notes and vibrant color block pages, it's the perfect companion for your magical adventures!
Toy Story Pizza Planet Space Entry Mini Backpack
Prepare for an adventure with the Loungefly Toy Story Pizza Planet Space Entry mini backpack, featuring robotic guards on the front pocket and lenticular details revealing Buzz and Woody inside. With its starlit backdrop and iconic spaceship logo, this fashionable backpack is your ticket to stylish exploration and secure storage on every mission!
Lady and the Tramp Plush Cosplay Mini Backpack
Now the special Lady in your life can step out in style with the Loungefly Disney Lady and The Tramp Cosplay Plush mini backpack, featuring Lady's plush form and original artwork of her with The Tramp. Perfect for Disney fans on the go, it's a charming tribute to a beloved classic.
Winnie the Pooh Vintage Lunchbox Crossbody Bag
Join Winnie the Pooh and friends on a picnic adventure with this Loungefly Winnie the Pooh Lunchbox crossbody bag, featuring scenes from Rabbit's house and a blustery day with Pooh, Piglet, and Tigger. Perfect for carrying snacks and adding a charming touch to any outfit, it's a delightful accessory for Hundred Acre Wood enthusiasts.
Hocus Pocus Winifred Sanderson Cauldron Crossbody
Get ready to brew enchantment with this Disney Hocus Pocus Winifred Sanderson Cauldron crossbody. Lift the lid to fill this bewitching bag, complete with lenticular details and a glowing charm of the Sanderson Sisters, for a spellbinding accessory wherever you go.
Powerpuff Girls Mojo Jojo Glow Cosplay Mini Backpack
Beware as Mojo Jojo wreaks havoc on Townsville with the Powerpuff Girls Mojo Jojo Cosplay mini backpack, featuring his scowling visage and signature helmet on the front pocket. Complete with a radioactive glow and victory pose on the back, this outrageous accessory keeps your secret plans safe while adding villainous flair to any outfit.
Minnie Mouse Pastel Sequin Crossbody Bag
Add a touch of sparkle to your style with this limited edition Loungefly Disney Minnie Mouse pastel crossbody bag, featuring Minnie's iconic 3D sequined bow and pastel yellow ears. With its glittery soft colors and enchanting design, it's the perfect accessory for showcasing your sparkling personality on any adventure.
Western Stitch Exclusive Cosplay Mini Backpack
Saddle up for a wild adventure with this exclusive Disney Lilo & Stitch Western Stitch mini backpack, featuring Stitch in country Western style with a faux suede hat and embroidered details. Complete with a variety of materials and intricate embroidery, this accessory is perfect for packing up your essentials and heading out for a day on the ranch in style.
Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry Albus Dumbledore Pop! & Bag Bundle
Unlock magical adventures with this exclusive Harry Potter Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry Pop! & bag, featuring Hogwarts in stunning applique detail and Pop! Albus Dumbledore ready for action. With original artwork, glowing details, and an enchanting charm of Hedwig, this limited edition accessory is a must-have for all aspiring witches and wizards (moms included!!).
