Why Bella Hadid Is Taking a Step Back From the Modeling World Amid Her Move to Texas

Watch : Bella Hadid's 20-Step Morning Wellness Routine

Bella Hadid is saying "howdy" to a new beginning.

The supermodel revealed she moved to Texas as a way to step back from the modeling world after feeling like the fashion industry was no longer serving her.

"After 10 years of modeling," Bella told Allure in an interview published April 30, "I realized I was putting so much energy and love and effort into something that, in the long run, wasn't necessarily giving it back to me."

As for what the 27-year-old plans to do instead? She shared she's launching her own fragrance line called Orebella, which gets its moniker from a combination of her first name and the Arabic word for "iron ore."

"Growing up in an Arab family, perfume and scents were almost a personality trait," Bella said of why she chose to create her own scent. "I can still remember the way my grandparents smelled when they walked into a room. My uncle Mahmoud was making his own essential oils in the '70s—woody, tobacco-smelling scents."