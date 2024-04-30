Gypsy Rose Blanchard Rekindles Romance With Ex Ken Urker Amid Ryan Anderson Break Up

Watch : Gypsy Rose Blanchard Files for Divorce from Ryan Anderson

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has found love in a past flame.

Nearly three weeks after filing for divorce from estranged husband Ryan Anderson, the 32-year-old confirmed she is back together with ex-fiancé Ken Urker are giving their romance another shot.

"After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance," Gypsy told TMZ in an April 30 statement. "We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning."

"We are together and in a wonderful place in our relationship," she continued. "We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future."

E! News has reached out to Gypsy's reps and has not heard back.

The My Time to Stand author's confirmation of her renewed relationship with Ken—whom she was engaged to from October 2018 to August 2019 while in prison for her role in the murder of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard—comes three days after they were spotted packing on the PDA at the Jazz Fest in New Orleans, La.