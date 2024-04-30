Gypsy Rose Blanchard Rekindles Romance With Ex Ken Urker Amid Ryan Anderson Break Up

Weeks after filing for divorce from estranged husband Ryan Anderson, Gypsy Rose Blanchard said she is back together with ex-fiancé Ken Urker.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has found love in a past flame. 

Nearly three weeks after filing for divorce from estranged husband Ryan Anderson, the 32-year-old confirmed she is back together with ex-fiancé Ken Urker are giving their romance another shot.

"After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance," Gypsy told TMZ in an April 30 statement. "We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning."

"We are together and in a wonderful place in our relationship," she continued. "We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future."

E! News has reached out to Gypsy's reps and has not heard back.

The My Time to Stand author's confirmation of her renewed relationship with Ken—whom she was engaged to from October 2018 to August 2019 while in prison for her role in the murder of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard—comes three days after they were spotted packing on the PDA at the Jazz Fest in New Orleans, La. 

Gypsy, who donned jean shorts and an orange tank top, was seen swaying along to the music with Ken—who was wearing dark blue shorts and a grey t-shirt—during the April 27 date outing.

Gypsy, who wed Ryan in 2022 while she was still in prison, announced her split from the 37-year-old three months after her prison release. "I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this," she said in a statement obtained by People in March. "I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am."

Facebook/Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Ken denied he and Gypsy had rekindled their relationship on TikTok in April but the pair were spotted several times together in recent weeks and even got matching tattoos earlier this month. 

Gypsy previously vocalized her lingering feelings for him, admitting she had a dream about leaving Ryan.

"I had a dream about my ex, and in that dream, I left you for my ex," Gypsy told Ryan in a prison phone call, which was played for viewers in the Lifetime docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard. "I'm sorry. I know that there is a part of me that still has love for him."

Keep reading to see more of Gypsy Rose's whirlwind post-prison life.

"First Selfie of Freedom!"

After being released from prison on Dec. 28, Gypsy Rose Blanchard snapped her first Instagram selfie.

Instagram

"Married Life"

Gypsy and husband Ryan Anderson shared a glimpse into their new era together.

Instagram / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

"Sister Love"

Gypsy reunited with her sister Mia Blanchard amid her new chapter.

Instagram

Goodbye 2023

"A New Years Eve Eve kiss with my hubby."

Instagram

Turning the Page

Gypsy also ended 2023 with an Instagram selfie.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Red Carpet Debut

Gypsy and her husband walked their first red carpet at the premiere of her Lifetime docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

PDA Alert

Gypsy and Ryan kissed on the red carpet at the premiere.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Breakup

In late March 2024, three months after her prison release, Gypsy shared that she and Ryan broke up.

"People have been asking what is going on in my life," she wrote in a statement on her private Facebook page, according to People. "Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou."

Days later, Gypsy was spotted out with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker. He said that the two are "just hanging out as friends."

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Physical Transformation

Gypsy underwent a rhinopasty and septoplasty (nose job) April 5, 2024. Her physical transformation is set to be documented on Lifetime's Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up in summer 2024.

(Pictured: Gypsy Rose appears at The Prison Confessions Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard premiere in New York City in January 2024.)

Facebook

Divorce

Gypsy filed for divorce from Ryan on April 8, 2024, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The filing came nearly two years after their July 2022 prison wedding.

