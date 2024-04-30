Melissa McCarthy Responds to Barbra Streisand Asking Her About Using Ozempic

Watch : Melissa McCarthy Has "Paranoia" Watching Gilmore Girls

Melissa McCarthy can take the heat.

After Barbra Streisand brazenly questioned if she's been using weight loss drug Ozempic, the Bridesmaids star seemed totally unbothered.

"I think Barbra is a treasure," Melissa told paparazzi April 30, "and I love her."

Just hours earlier, the Gilmore Girls alum shared a snap to Instagram of her attending the Center Theater Group gala alongside director Adam Shankman.

"Pastels only to honor the incredible @matthewbourne13 at the @ctgla gala last night with this fella @adamshankman !!" she captioned the April 29 picture, which featured her strutting down the street in a pastel green dress, matching blazer and platform heels. "Thiiiiis much closer to my dream of dancing on stage."

In a since-deleted comment on the post, Barbra gave her regards to Melissa's date for the evening before asking, "Did you take Ozempic?"

And it didn't take long for fans to catch wind of the 82-year-old's blunt comment, with many even rushing to come to Melissa's defense.