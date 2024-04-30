Melissa McCarthy Responds to Barbra Streisand Asking Her About Using Ozempic

Melissa McCarthy can take the heat.
After Barbra Streisand brazenly questioned if she's been using weight loss drug Ozempic, the Bridesmaids star seemed totally unbothered.
"I think Barbra is a treasure," Melissa told paparazzi April 30, "and I love her."
Just hours earlier, the Gilmore Girls alum shared a snap to Instagram of her attending the Center Theater Group gala alongside director Adam Shankman.
"Pastels only to honor the incredible @matthewbourne13 at the @ctgla gala last night with this fella @adamshankman !!" she captioned the April 29 picture, which featured her strutting down the street in a pastel green dress, matching blazer and platform heels. "Thiiiiis much closer to my dream of dancing on stage."
In a since-deleted comment on the post, Barbra gave her regards to Melissa's date for the evening before asking, "Did you take Ozempic?"
And it didn't take long for fans to catch wind of the 82-year-old's blunt comment, with many even rushing to come to Melissa's defense.
"Babs. No, honey," one user wrote under the post. "Just no."
Others wondered if maybe Barbra had simply made a mistake.
"Leave Barbara alone she would never do that on purpose," another user commented. "I believe she meant that for a private question. Cant any of you show her some grace !!"
Barbra's reply aside, Melissa received tons of love on the stunning photo, with stars like Octavia Spencer, Glenn Close and Debby Ryan all gushing about her ensemble in the comments.
"GORGEOUS!!!" Glenn wrote, while Octavia replied, "These lewks are yummy."
